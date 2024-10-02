Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has called on the well-to-do Imo sons and daughters, to emulate the kind gesture of the Chairman, Zinox Group, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, who has made it a duty to give back to the society, stressing that Ekeh’s commitment to empowering Imo youths is in alignment with the Shared Prosperity Initiative of his administration, hence he enjoins other wealthy Imolites to embrace the ideas and initiatives to better the state.

The Governor made this call at the Imo State University, Owerri, weekend during the graduation ceremony of the Trainees of Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation Free Entrepreneurship Programme.

The Governor, who is the Visitor of the University, was represented at the event by his Deputy, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru.

The Governor was delighted to witness the auspicious occasion, as he warmly welcomed Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation and other invited guests to Imo state, while congratulating the graduands and encouraging them to make good use of the skills acquired during the training and opportunities provided by the foundation.

“I am delighted to stand before you at this auspicious occasion to welcome Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation and other invited guests to Imo state.

“In the same vein, I wish to congratulate the graduands of the special Free Entrepreneurship Programme, organized by Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation and powered by our very own Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, the Chairman, Zinox Group, African Leading Technology Icon, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, who, incidentally, is from our dear state, Imo”, the Governor said.

“Chief Leo Stan Ekeh has defied a popular saying by Zig Ziglar, who opined that “you don’t build a business, you build people, people then build the business”. Our Leo Stan Ekeh has built businesses, built and still building people, who have built and still building businesses. My beloved brother, Leo Stan, may God continue to expand your coast as you navigate the business world, building people and businesses and bringing succour to many indigent homes”, the Governor added.

To the beneficiaries of the programme, he said, “our maiden graduands, as you are empowered today, having been trained in Mordern Etiquette, Entrepreneurship, Business Law, Career Planning, E-Commerce, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and so on, the sky is your limit. Therefore, go and explore the world, full of opportunities”

The Governor also likened the activities of Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation to the ideas of his Shared Prosperity Administration, as he remarked, “this laudable programme is very much in sync with the Shared Prosperity Initiatives of my administration, especially, in the area of Youth Empowerment, and our government will continue to have a robust partnership with the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation, like we had in the SkillUp Imo Programme, in order to continue in our efforts to physically and digitally convey wealth and prosperity to the door step of every Imolite”.

The Governor however, submitted by thanking the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation for choosing the Imo State University for the maiden innovative free entrepreneurship program, while calling other well-to-do Imolites to emulate Chief Leo Stan Ekeh and key into the Shared Prosperity ideas and initiative of his administration.

He also appreciated the students, staff and management of Imo State University, especially, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. U. U Chukwumaeze, SAN, for graciously accommodating the Foundation’s Center, for the empowerment of Imo Youths and overall betterment of our dear state.

The Founder and Chairman of the Foundation, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, who was in company of his amiable wife, Mrs Chioma Ekeh, in his address, generously appreciated the Imo State Governor, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma, for providing him with the enabling environment and opportunity to contribute his own quota to the state and for always supporting and recommending him to the world, at every given opportunity, while pledging his unwavering commitment to supporting Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration and unrelentingly carve his name in the hearts of the good people of Imo state and beyond.

The Technology guru and icon, Chief Leo Stan, also enjoined the graduands to focus on their goals for a brighter future, following their training and empowerment, through hardwork and perseverance, then ensure they give back to the society once God blesses them with wealth.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. U. U Chukwumaeze, speaking earlier, also expressed his gratitude to Governor Hope Uzodimma for always supporting him and the University while thanking Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, for bringing the life changing opportunity to Imo State University while he holds sway as the Vice Chancellor.

The high points of the occasion was the gifting of all the graduands, a working Zinox tablets by the Foundation, as announced by the Chairman, Chief Ekeh and the presentation, on behalf of the students, staff and management of the Imo state University, of a beautiful picture portrait by the Imo Deputy Governor, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru, PhD, to Chief Leo Stan Ekeh.

Other dignitaries at the event were; the Commissioner for Tertiary and Technical Education, Prof. Victor Nwachukwu, represented by Director of the Department, Mrs Nkechi M. Eke, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Office of the Deputy Governor, Sir (Barr) Tobechi Ekomaru, Director-General, Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation, Engr. Amasike Emelonye, Director, Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation Center, IMSU, Prof. Gloria Chimeziem Earnest-Samuel, the Chairman, Mbaitoli Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness Eze George Ekeh, All the Principal Officers of the University and members of the Academia.