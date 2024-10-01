The African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth) is delighted to announce its appointment as the new Secretariat for the Corporate Alliance on Malaria in Africa (CAMA).

This development marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards enhancing health systems across the continent, as we take on stewardship of CAMA from the Global Business Coalition for Health (GBCHealth) in New York.

CAMA focuses on mobilizing the private sector to drive impactful partnerships for malaria control and elimination in workplaces and communities.

It creates opportunities for the private sector to engage with peers and with leaders from governments, NGOs, academia, and other sectors to scale impact in the fight against malaria. As the new Secretariat for CAMA, ABCHealth will build on the successes achieved over the past 17 years, providing value to its members in relevance and scaled impact in the fight against malaria.

This appointment is a key milestone in GBCHealth’s plan to transition its work to being fully African led. Placing the leadership and management of CAMA within ABCHealth is a testament to its Theory of Change in Cultivating Partnerships and Mobilizing Private Sector resources to improve healthcare in Africa and change the way it works. ABCHealth works closely with Africa’s private sector leaders as well as global organizations to help improve the health and well-being of all Africans.

This new charge to lead CAMA and its esteemed member organizations, as well as the wider Malaria ecosystem to collaboratively control and eventually eliminate malaria across the continent is a responsibility ABCHealth is proud to take on.

Global business leader, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Founder & Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation & Chairman of ABCHealth amongst other philanthropic roles, stated: “The current challenges facing Africa’s healthcare and its disproportionate disease burden reinforces the strong business case for private sector engagement in health. The transition of CAMA to ABCHealth is a further opportunity for partners in both public and private sectors to collaborate towards improved health outcomes across Africa.”

Zouera Youssoufou, CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation and ABCHealth Board Director expressed her delight about the move; “Our Principal and ABCHealth Co-Founder, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who is also the Chair of the End Malaria Council in Nigeria, looks forward to seeing a scaling up of the impact of CAMA in Africa now that the organization will be fully led by Africans.”

Mories Atoki (Dr.), CEO of ABCHealth said, “Our Coalition is fully committed to moving CAMA further. We recognize the impact of members’ activities, and look forward to working with all of them as well as with new members in the coming year and beyond. We recognize the unwavering support of CAMA’s Leadership Council (Access Bank, Chevron, Aliko Dangote Foundation, and ExxonMobil) during this transition and their continued commitment to the Alliance’s goal of a Malaria-free Africa.”

Lesley-Anne Long, erstwhile President & Chief Executive Officer of GBCHealth,said; “CAMA has been one of GBCHealth’s flagship programs for more than 15 years and we are delighted that its impactful work will continue through ABCHealth”.