Shell Plc has appointed Mr. Ronald Adams as the new Managing Director of its deep-water subsidiary in Nigeria, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo).

Gladys Afam-Anadu, Media Relations Manager at Shell, made this announcement in a statement on Tuesday. Adams previously held the position of Chief Executive Officer at Atlantic LNG in Trinidad and Tobago.

Afam-Anadu highlighted that Adams replaces Elohor Aiboni, who is moving to an international role as Asset Director at Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).

She added that both appointments will take effect on October 1.

On his part, Osagie Okunbor, Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, congratulated Adams and stressed the importance of consolidating and enhancing SNEPCo’s performance in deep-water production and social investments across the country.

He also commended Elohor for her remarkable contributions since assuming the role in August 2021, noting that her new position in Brunei presents another opportunity to contribute to the Shell Group.

Speaking on her tenre, Aiboni said: “It has been a great honour to work alongside my colleagues and external stakeholders to build a safe, streamlined, and cost-disciplined business that leads in deep-water operations in Nigeria.

“I am particularly grateful for the invaluable support from our concessionaire and co-venture partners, which has greatly facilitated our efforts.”

Short Profile of Ronald Adams

Ronald Adams has over 32 years of experience in the energy industry, where he has led both Shell-operated and non-operated ventures. Throughout his career, he has successfully handled a wide variety of challenges, both in business and on the technical side.

Ronald holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of the West Indies, which gave him a strong foundation in the industry.

He also earned an MBA in Strategic Planning from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland, which has enhanced his ability to plan and manage projects effectively.

His extensive experience and educational background make him a respected leader in the energy sector.

About SNEPCo

SNEPCo pioneered Nigeria’s deep-water development in 2005, commencing production at Bonga through its 225,000-barrel-per-day-capacity Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading vessel, anchored 120 kilometers offshore in the Gulf of Guinea.