The federal government of Nigeria has disclosed that it is in discussions with the Commonwealth of Nations to onboard Nigerians into its AI Academy to drive innovation in several sectors of the economy.

This announcement was made by Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, via his X page on Monday, September 30, 2024.

The deliberations were a result of high-level meetings with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Patricia Scotland, on the sidelines of the recently concluded United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 79th session.

AI as a Tool to Drive the Nigerian Economy

Nnaji revealed that they discussed launching and onboarding Nigerians into the ambitious AI training initiative through the Commonwealth AI Academy, powered by Intel.

According to him, “this program will equip millions of Nigerians, particularly our youth and women, with industry-ready AI skills.”

He stated that this initiative, following Nigeria’s involvement, will position Nigeria at the forefront of AI adoption, with the potential to transform key sectors like governance, healthcare, and agriculture through capacity building.

“The AI Academy, which is part of the Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence Consortium, will offer specialized courses such as AI for the public sector and AI for youth, helping us build a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and addressing global challenges,” he stated.

Nnaji reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to integrating technology into climate action, particularly in sustainable agriculture.

He added that collaboration with the Commonwealth will further strengthen Nigeria’s leadership in using technology for sustainable development and climate resilience.

“With techniques like Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) and biochar, we’re improving soil health and aligning with global climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

“I am eager for Nigeria to present innovative, tech-driven solutions to climate challenges as we look towards COP29,” he added.

More Insights

The Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence Consortium (CAIC) is part of a broader action plan that seeks to leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to support member states, as well as empower the 1.5 billion young people under the age of 30 in the Commonwealth, of which Nigeria is a part.

As disclosed on the Commonwealth website, the CAIC, which includes global tech firms, world-leading research institutions, non-profit organizations, and at least six Commonwealth member countries that have stepped forward to champion AI innovation, convened its first-ever Steering Committee Meeting in 2023, in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

“The Steering Committee agreed on a robust action plan aimed at building the capacity to use AI within member countries to benefit from global innovations such as cloud computing and generative AI.

“It is envisioned that greater use of technology will result in economic growth, sustainability, improved health outcomes, and job creation.

“This includes a framework mapping out how different organizations and groups will contribute to delivery, as well as the launch of four working groups to drive action in the following core areas: policy, capacity building, data and infrastructure, as well as research and innovation,” the Commonwealth statement partly reads.