United Bank for Africa has released its 2024 half-year earnings, declaring a pre-tax profit of N401.5 billion, compared to the N403.6 billion reported a year earlier.

The bank’s impressive profit position was underpinned by a robust N614.4 billion in net interest income after impairments.

This represents a 395% increase compared to the N124.1 billion reported in the same period in 2023, indicating that the quality of its half-year profit was driven by core business fundamentals and not forex gains.

UBA also impressed investors with a record interim dividend of N2 per share.

Second Quarter Net Interest income for the second quarter was N317 billion representing a 2,640% increase from the same period a year earlier. However, pre-tax profits in the second quarter of the year printed N245.2 billion down 28% when compared to the same period in 2023. The drop in pre-tax profits is tied to forex gains earned a year earlier. When adjusted for the forex gains, this represents one of the bank’s best second-quarter earnings. Key highlights (2024 Q2 vs 2023 Q2) Net Interest Income: N317 billion, +2640%

Net fees and commission: N82.9 billion, +68%

Operating income: N496.7 billion, +8%

Operating Expenses: N251.5 billion, +111%

Pre-tax profits: N245.2 billion, -28%

EPS (Q2), N5.08

Loans and advances: N6.9 trillion, +49%

Borrowings: N1.2 trillion, +110%

Total deposits: N23.2 trillion, +84%

Total Assets: N28.3 trillion, +84%

Net Assets: N2.9 trillion, +74%

Commentary (half year)

UBA’s Half-Year Performance Analysis

UBA’s half-year pre-tax profit of N401 billion for 2024 represents a slight decline of 0.5% compared to the N403 billion reported during the same period in 2023.

Despite this decline, the bank’s 2024 half-year profits were primarily driven by an improvement in the quality of earnings.

In contrast, a significant portion of the 2023 profits stemmed from trading income and foreign exchange (FX) gains, which amounted to N418.2 billion.

This figure stands in stark contrast to the N98 billion reported in 2024, indicating a shift in the bank’s revenue sources.

One of the major contributors to the bank’s profitability this year was a robust increase in net interest income, which more than tripled to N674.6 billion.

A breakdown of the bank’s interest income reveals that over half of this amount—N510.7 billion—was derived from loans extended to individuals and corporations, with the latter contributing N310 billion.

The remaining income came from investments in fixed income assets, such as treasury bills and bonds.

In addition to higher interest income, UBA benefited from a reduced impairment charge, recording N58.5 billion this period, a significant drop from the N143.9 billion reported in the same period of 2023.

On the fee and commission side, UBA also reported N250.6 billion, marking a 100% increase from the N125.9 billion recorded a year earlier.

A substantial portion of these fees—N106.1 billion—came from electronic banking income, while another N32.9 billion was generated from credit-related fees and commissions.

However, the bank also incurred N83.1 billion in electronic banking expenses.

Foreign Exchange Gains Reversed

In 2023, UBA’s profits were heavily driven by forex-related gains, some of which the government is currently considering for taxation.

However, in 2024, UBA’s gross trading and FX income stood at N409.7 billion, down from N418.2 billion in 2023.

The bank also reported a significant “net fair value loss on derivatives” of N311.6 billion, compared to a fair value gain of N348.4 billion reported in the first half of 2023.

These losses were primarily related to derivative transactions during the period.

Dividend Payment

UBA declared an interim dividend of N2 per share for 2024, compared to the 50 kobo declared a year earlier.

This is the highest interim dividend ever declared by the bank. In total, the bank paid N2.8 per share as dividends from its 2023 earnings.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as of the close of business on Monday, October 14, 2024.

The announcement of this dividend has already caused the bank’s stock price to surge by 10%.