The Nigeria-Canada Trade & Investment Business Forum (NCTIBF) 2024, set to take place in Ottawa, Canada, from October 7-8, 2024, offers Nigerian businesses, entrepreneurs, and government leaders an unparalleled opportunity to strengthen trade ties with one of the world’s leading economies.

This forum is a major step in Nigeria’s efforts to boost its economic footprint on the global stage, particularly in North America.

Organised by Affinity Global Trade & Investment in partnership with the Africa Trade Desk and supported by the Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa, the NCTIBF 2024 is designed to accelerate economic and commercial relations between Nigeria and Canada.

With a strong focus on sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, energy, fintech, and the creative economy, the event will bring together Nigerian businesses and Canadian investors, creating new avenues for growth and collaboration.

As Nigeria continues to establish itself as an economic powerhouse in Africa, the forum will serve as a critical platform for showcasing the country’s immense potential. Nigerian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will have the opportunity to connect directly with Canadian investors and buyers, helping them gain access to the North American market and expand their business horizons.

Opening Doors to Global Markets

Nigeria’s economic landscape has transformed significantly over the past decade, with SMEs playing an increasingly vital role in the country’s growth story. However, while there has been notable progress, the need to access international markets remains a significant hurdle for many Nigerian businesses. This is where NCTIBF 2024 comes in.

“This forum is a game-changer for Nigerian SMEs and entrepreneurs,” said Apostle Cornelius Babalola, CEO of Affinity Global Trade & Investment. “We are creating a platform that will not only enable Nigerian businesses to explore opportunities in Canada but also establish long-term partnerships that will contribute to the overall growth of our economy.”

With Nigeria’s rich resources and Canada’s well-developed industries, the forum presents an ideal opportunity to foster collaboration across sectors. Whether it’s agriculture, where Nigerian farmers can partner with Canadian agribusinesses to improve food production and export opportunities, or fintech, where Nigeria’s innovative companies can tap into Canada’s technology ecosystem, the potential for growth is immense.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Over the years, Nigeria and Canada have maintained cordial diplomatic relations, but economic cooperation between the two countries has remained relatively untapped. NCTIBF

2024 seeks to change this by facilitating government-to-government and business-to-business engagements. This is particularly important as Nigeria looks to attract foreign direct investment in critical sectors of the economy.

The forum will feature high-level government discussions, with key officials from both Nigeria and Canada exploring ways to enhance bilateral trade. These talks will focus on areas such as energy, infrastructure, and digital innovation, where Nigeria has significant opportunities for growth but requires strategic partnerships to fully realize its potential.

Nigeria’s high-level delegation will include senior government officials, business leaders, and industry experts, all of whom are eager to present Nigeria’s strengths and discuss ways to deepen economic ties with Canada. Among the key figures expected to attend are Nigeria’s Secretary to the Federal Government, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Budget and Economic Planning, Culture and Creative and State for Petroleum Resources and other distinguished and leading Nigerians. Their participation will signal Nigeria’s commitment to advancing trade relations with Canada.

Focus on SMEs and Entrepreneurship

A significant portion of the NCTIBF 2024 will be dedicated to fostering opportunities for Nigerian SMEs. With SMEs accounting for a substantial part of Nigeria’s economy, providing them with the tools and connections to succeed internationally is crucial. Through the forum’s matchmaking sessions, Nigerian businesses will have the chance to pitch their products and services directly to Canadian investors and buyers.

“Nigerian SMEs have the creativity and drive to succeed globally, but they need access to markets and investment,” noted Apostle Babalola. “The NCTIBF is designed to open those doors and create a pathway for sustained growth.”

From showcasing Nigerian fashion and film during special cultural presentations to highlighting the success stories of Nigerian entrepreneurs, the forum will be a celebration of

Nigerian ingenuity and resilience. It will also provide Canadian investors with a unique opportunity to engage with the next generation of African entrepreneurs, helping to unlock the vast potential of Nigeria’s creative and digital sectors.

Ottawa: The Gateway to International Trade

Ottawa, Canada’s capital, was strategically chosen as the location for NCTIBF 2024 due to its status as a hub for international trade and diplomacy. Hosting the forum in Ottawa will allow Nigerian businesses to connect with Canadian government officials, business leaders, and international organisations. This is particularly important for Nigerian businesses looking to expand their reach into global markets.

Moreover, Ottawa’s diverse and vibrant business environment makes it an ideal setting for discussions on trade and investment. The city’s infrastructure, coupled with its proximity to the Canadian government, provides a conducive environment for building partnerships and fostering economic collaboration.

Looking Ahead

The Nigeria-Canada Trade & Investment Business Forum 2024 marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s global trade strategy. As the country continues to push for greater economic diversification, this forum presents a unique opportunity to engage with international partners, attract foreign investment, and promote Nigerian businesses on a global stage.

For Nigerian businesses, the benefits of participating in NCTIBF 2024 are clear. The forum offers not only the chance to forge valuable international partnerships but also the opportunity to showcase the immense potential of Nigeria’s economy to the world. Whether you are an entrepreneur seeking new markets, an investor looking for innovative opportunities, or a policymaker driving economic development, NCTIBF 2024 is an event not to be missed.

As the countdown to October begins, Nigerian businesses are encouraged to register and take full advantage of this transformative event. Together, Nigeria and Canada can build a brighter, more prosperous future through trade and investment.

For more information on the event and registration, visit www.affinityglobal.ca.