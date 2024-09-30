BBNaija is taking a bold step towards promoting women’s economic power with its latest task segment, which seeks to spark critical conversations among housemates and viewers alike!

The task, coming to the BBNaija house on Monday, September 30, is part of the ongoing “Her Money, Her Power” campaign organized by The She Tank in collaboration with BellaNaija.

The campaign-inspired task, intending to deepen the housemate’s understanding of critical issues surrounding Nigerian women’s economic power, will include four key activities that push housemates to their creative and intellectual limits, requiring them to proffer solutions to problems facing Nigerian women in present times. The housemate adjudged the winner will be rewarded with an eye-popping cash prize and the opportunity to make an impact in Nigeria.

Considering the current economic landscape of the nation, the campaign couldn’t be more timely. A 2019 report by PwC Nigeria stated that if Nigeria can close its gender inequality gap, it could see a $229 billion increase in GDP by 2025.

The “Her Money, Her Power” campaign hopes to reach a broad audience and inspire meaningful discussions about gender equality.

Through BBNaija’s extensive platform, the campaign will challenge long-held beliefs and encourage the nation to rethink the role of women in Nigeria’s economy.

Nigerians within and outside the country are encouraged to catch the insightful episode of BBNaija as housemates tackle limiting beliefs and propose real-world solutions for advancing women’s economic power.

Use the hashtag #HerMoneyHerPower to participate in the conversations from anywhere in the world.

About The She Tank

The She Tank is a creative think-tank dedicated to moving mindsets, norms, and cultures in the direction of women’s power. Blessing Omakwu relaunched The She Tank in 2024 and plans to focus on projects at the intersection of gender equality, popular culture, and religion.

About BellaNaija

Founded in 2006 by Uche Pedro, BellaNaija is a leading lifestyle, media, and entertainment company in Africa. It engages over 11 million people across its digital platforms, sparking conversations, celebrating progress, and driving global positive change.