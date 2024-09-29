President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr Joseph Tegbe as the Director-General and global liaison for the Nigeria-China strategic partnership reached by the two countries during the President’s visit in September.

The President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the appointment via a statement on Sunday.

With the appointment, Tegbe is expected to immediately submit a strategic action plan to enable Nigeria to benefit from the agreements between the two countries in Beijing.

According to the statement, Tegbe as the czar of the strategic partnership, would lead day-to-day operations, engage continuously with the Chinese counterparts, and ensure that all deliverables are met and synchronised with national development goals.

“In the strategic plan, he will outline the specific deliverables, timelines, and key performance indicators for each area of cooperation.

“This will include priority projects, projected investments and expected socioeconomic outcomes,” the statement read in part.

Tegbe’s profile

Tegbe is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

He had his education at Federal Government College, Ogbomosho, and Obafemi Awolowo University, and has about 35 years of experience in business strategy.

He was the senior partner and head of advisory services at KPMG in Africa, with a portfolio and responsibilities that included the Middle East.

He also led subnational governments, such as Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Benue, and Bayelsa, in investment drives to South Africa, Denmark, China, India, Singapore, and the UAE.

Backstory

At the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), President Xi Jinping pledged 360 billion yuan, about 51 billion dollars, in new financing to African nations in the next three years.

He also pledged support for 30 infrastructure projects to boost connectivity across the continent and create one million jobs.

During his official visit before the FOCAC, Tinubu also obtained a commitment from Jinping to support Nigeria’s economic diversification plans, infrastructure development, technology transfer and job creation.

Nigeria and China, among others, agreed to collaborate on expanding Nigeria’s rail network, upgrading power distribution, and creating new industrial parks.

The two countries committed to establishing hospital alliances and collaborating on medical research.

Under the agreement, Chinese healthcare professionals will be deployed to support Nigeria’s healthcare system.

China and Nigeria agreed to collaborate to advance education and talent development, focusing on vocational training, STEM education, and academic exchanges.