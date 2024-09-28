The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has revealed reports had shown that young female entrepreneurs in Nigeria are more educated than their male counterparts.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, during the Women Entrepreneurs and Executives in Tech Summit (WEETS) 2024 in Lagos.

Inuwa, who was represented by the Head of Innovation and Digital Inclusion at NITDA, Engr Falilat Jimoh, emphasized the importance of female entrepreneurship in driving economic progress.

Citing various reports, Inuwa noted that 52.2% of young female entrepreneurs hold at least a bachelor’s degree, while only 42.8% of young male entrepreneurs have reached the same level of education highlighting the increasing role of women in Nigeria’s entrepreneurial landscape.

He further referenced the 2023 State of Entrepreneurship in Nigeria report, which shows that 46% of startups in the country are female-led, up from 39% in 2022. “According to another report, the 2023 State of Entrepreneurship in Nigeria report, 46% of startups in Nigeria are led by females,” he stated.

Women empowerment

Inuwa explained that NITDA is committed to increasing women’s participation in the tech space through various initiatives, including their Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan 2024-2027, which aims to promote equal access to digital resources. “We have a focus on 40 per cent women participation in all our capacity and skills development initiatives,” he added, stressing NITDA’s ongoing efforts to empower women in the digital economy.

One of the key initiatives highlighted by Inuwa is NITDA’s Digital Literacy for All (DL4All) program, which aims to equip Nigerians, especially women, with essential digital skills. He emphasized the importance of empowering women in the digital sector to advance Nigeria’s economy and tech industry.

“NITDA remains committed to accelerating national progress through a more digitally enabled economy and we believe that the involvement of women plays a vital role in advancing the development of Nigeria’s tech sector,” Inuwa said.

Women in AI

According to the Global Gender Gap Report of 2023, women make up 30% of the global AI workforce and 39% of all workers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics(STEM) fields. Inuwa highlighted the importance of ensuring that women are well-equipped to participate in Nigeria’s growing digital economy, particularly in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He added that Forbes says that the AI market size is expected to reach $407 billion by 2027, up from an estimated $86.9 billion in revenue in 2022.

Ugochi Emmanuel, the convener of the WEETS Summit, also emphasizing the critical role of women in AI and technology noted that the WEETS Foundation remains committed to bridging the gap between women and the digital economy by offering advanced digital skills training and mentorship programs.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that these opportunities are seized and expanded,” she said, urging women to take advantage of the growing opportunities in AI and business.