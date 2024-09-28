The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, has seized 6,488kg of Cannabis Sativa with a Duty Paid Value of N519,040,000 and handed over the contraband and four suspects to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

During the handover event at the Customs Unit headquarters in Lagos Comptroller Kola Oladeji emphasized the critical role of inter-agency cooperation in tackling the drug supply chain.

He explained the harmful consequences of cannabis on individuals and society at large.

“Cannabis Sativa poses a grave danger to our communities. These substances do not only have detrimental effects on the individual’s health and well-being but also contribute to social problems like crime and violence,” Oladeji said.

Oladeji also issued a strong warning to youths involved in drug trafficking, highlighting the risks they pose to society.

“The youths and traders who are involved in the distribution and sale of illicit drugs like cannabis sativa are not only putting their lives at risk but also jeopardising the safety and security of our society as a whole,” he stressed. He called for collective action in the fight against illegal drugs, urging for a drug-free environment for future generations.

Deputy State Commander Adekunle Makinde, representing the NDLEA, expressed appreciation to the NCS for its efforts in seizing and transferring the illegal items.

What you should know

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been intensifying its efforts to combat smuggling and optimize revenue collection. In August 2024, the NCS collected N277.5 billion in import duties, along with N15.8 billion in excise duties, according to the service’s spokesperson, Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada..

Maiwada further revealed that the NCS recorded 83 seizures across various commands during the same period, including 1,014 parcels of cannabis sativa and 23 vehicles, with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N975,066,791.65.

On combatting smuggling, with major seizures and actions in recent months. In July 2024, the NCS Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A intercepted smuggled goods valued at over N8 billion. These items included donkey skins, Tramadol, machetes, foreign rice, cannabis sativa, poultry products, and more. A total of 70 seizures were made during the month, with 14 suspects arrested.

Previously, the NCS had made a significant seizure at Apapa Port, intercepting tramadol and expired pharmaceutical products worth N1.8 billion. These items lacked NAFDAC registration and were falsely declared to evade duty payments, further highlighting ongoing smuggling activities that Customs continues to disrupt.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recently introduced a Radiological and Nuclear Detection to enhance the country’s border security measures.