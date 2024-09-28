Alberta, a Canadian region, will introduce a new permanent residency scoring system on September 30th, 2024, targeting individuals seeking to apply for the province’s worker immigration streams.

This move is part of the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP), which aims to streamline the selection process for skilled workers.

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), the AAIP’s new system will better align candidate profiles with Alberta’s current labour market needs.

This is expected to improve the process of attracting skilled workers necessary for the province’s economic growth.

Key Features of the AAIP Worker EOI System

According to reports, the Worker Expression of Interest (EOI) system provides a fee-free opportunity for eligible candidates to submit their qualifications.

Candidates will detail their education, work experience, and skills, which will be scored and ranked against other applicants.

No Fees Involved: Submitting a Worker EOI will not incur any fees, making it an accessible option for all qualified individuals.

Scoring System: Candidate profiles will be evaluated based on various factors including education, language proficiency, work experience, age, and family connections in Alberta.

Regular Draws: The AAIP plans to conduct ongoing draws from the Worker Stream pool, selecting candidates according to their EOI scores and Alberta’s labour market demands.

Understanding the EOI Submission Process

INC reports that candidates will self-declare their qualifications through the AAIP portal.

Meaning that candidates will provide information about their education, skills, and work experience themselves using the AAIP online application system. This self-declaration allows them to present their qualifications directly without needing external verification at that stage.

The EOI form requires comprehensive information, evaluated using a points grid.

Points Grid: Each factor contributes to an overall score out of 100. The scoring system includes categories such as education, language skills, and work experience, with varying maximum points available.

Draw Schedule: Draws for selected candidates will begin in mid-to-late October 2024, allowing candidates ample time to prepare their submissions.

Breakdown of the Points Grid

The Worker EOI points grid is essential for candidates, as it determines eligibility and ranking for selection.

Education: Up to 22 points can be awarded based on education level. A doctorate earns 12 points, while bachelor’s degrees and diplomas score 7. Completing education in Alberta adds 10 points.

Language Proficiency: Candidates need a minimum of, CLB 4, which is Canadian Language Benchmark in English or NCLC 4 in French. Higher proficiency can score up to 13 points.

Work Experience: A maximum of 21 points can be earned through work experience.

Family Connections: Up to 8 points are available for having immediate family members in Alberta, enhancing chances for those with local ties.

Economic Factors: Holding a job offer in Alberta can provide up to 31 points, especially for roles in high-demand sectors.

Age (maximum 5 points):

Candidates aged 21 to 34 receive 5 points, while other age groups earn fewer points.

Preparing for Submission

Candidates are advised to take specific steps before submitting their Worker EOI to enhance their chances of success.

Eligibility Confirmation: Review the eligibility criteria for AAIP worker streams and ensure compliance.

Familiarity with Points Grid: Understanding the scoring system is crucial for maximizing potential points.

Account Management: Only one EOI can be active at a time, so it is essential to withdraw any existing applications before submitting a new one.

The new Worker EOI system is designed to align Alberta’s immigration processes with its labour market demands. As the launch date approaches, candidates are advised to assess their qualifications and prepare accordingly.

By aligning their EOIs with the province’s needs, applicants can improve their chances of receiving an invitation to apply. For additional details and updates INC encourages candidates to visit the official AAIP website.