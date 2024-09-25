Starting, running, and growing a business in Nigeria comes with its fair share of challenges.

Rising inflation, intensifying competition, and shrinking consumer spending power have forced many small business owners to seek new ways to stay afloat.

One of the smartest moves in today’s economy is to look beyond local borders and tap into the global market.

A strong online presence is key to achieving this. It helps you connect with more people, build trust, and stand out from the competition.

Why E-commerce is the Solution

E-commerce offers several advantages for businesses, making it a powerful tool for growth. Here are three key reasons why you should consider e-commerce for your business:

1. Access to a Global Customer Base

With e-commerce, you can reach customers all over the world, not just in Nigeria. Expanding to new markets increases your sales potential significantly.

2. Lower Operational Costs

Running an online store typically has lower overhead compared to a physical storefront. Without high rents or utility bills, you can invest more in marketing to grow your business.

3. 24/7 Availability

Your online store operates around the clock, allowing customers from different time zones to shop whenever it’s convenient for them. This 24/7 availability maximises your sales opportunities globally.

In fact, global e-commerce sales are projected to reach $6.3 trillion in 2023, according to Zoho. Statista further reports that over 2.14 billion people worldwide now purchase goods online, highlighting the immense shift toward e-commerce.

For many Nigerian SMEs, this presents a tremendous opportunity. But how do you set up an e-commerce website that reaches international customers without breaking the bank?

Step 1: Choose the Right Platform to Expand Your Reach Globally

One of the biggest misconceptions about e-commerce is that it’s expensive. The first step in launching an e-commerce website for global sales is selecting an e-commerce platform that fits your business needs without overwhelming your budget. Platforms like QShop are built specifically for Nigerian SMEs, allowing you to create a fully functional online store for less than ₦6,500 per month.

With QShop, you can reach international customers without needing to hire expensive developers or deal with complex coding. Since its launch, over 25,000 Nigerian SMEs have taken advantage of QShop to sell globally, making it easier for them to scale their businesses without the financial burden of traditional web development costs. Your business can now compete on the international stage, giving you access to a wider customer base and new revenue streams.

Step 2: Optimise the Customer Experience to Drive Sales and Retain Global Shoppers

Once your online store is set up, the next crucial step is ensuring an exceptional customer experience. Your website is more than just a storefront; it’s the first impression many international customers will have of your brand. Over 70% of internet traffic comes from mobile devices, having a mobile-optimised website is vital. A poor mobile experience can lead to abandoned carts and lost sales.

QShop automatically adjusts for mobile and desktop devices, ensuring a seamless shopping experience. Whether customers are in Lagos, California or London, their experience should be smooth and intuitive. In addition, a user-friendly interface, quick load times, and easy navigation increase the chances of converting visitors into buyers. This focus on experience is key not only for customer retention but also for driving repeat sales, which is essential for long-term growth in international markets.

Step 3: Leverage Global Payment and Shipping Solutions to Simplify Operations

The third step is to streamline your logistics to accommodate international customers. Handling global transactions and deliveries can seem complex, but with the right tools, it becomes much easier.

Dollars? Euros? Pounds? No issues. QShop integrates with Stripe, allowing you to accept payments in different currencies. Beyond payments, consider your shipping strategy. QShop provides automated delivery options, connecting you with trusted shipping partners. These features enable you to process payments, manage inventory, and even automate shipping without the need for specialised technical knowledge.

By leveraging technology to handle these operational aspects, you can focus more on marketing and growing your business while the platform manages the complexities of global trade.

Bonus Tip: There’s never been a better time to take your business online and expand your reach. You can get started on QShop at half the price by using this link before the end of September! Launch your e-commerce website and unlock the door to global sales without the financial burden.