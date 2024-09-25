The Central Securities Clearing Systems (CSCS) PLC has announced the appointment of two distinguished female professionals, Bola Adesola and Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, to its Board of Directors.

In a statement released on September 25, 2024, the organization highlighted that the appointments are aimed at strengthening its leadership team with seasoned professionals who bring a wealth of experience across critical sectors.

CSCS emphasized that both appointees have achieved significant milestones in financial services, corporate governance, and social impact, and are expected to play key roles in driving the company’s continued success within the Nigerian capital market.

Reacting to the appointments, Temi Popoola, Chairman of the CSCS Board, expressed pleasure in welcoming Mrs. Adesola and Dr. Muhammed-Oyebode, highlighting their appointment as a reflection of the company’s commitment to diversity and their expected contributions to its growth.

Also, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, CSCS Managing Director, added that the appointment of these accomplished women strengthens the leadership team and sets an example for the industry, believing their input will drive positive change and inspire future women leaders.

Mrs. Bola Adesola expressed her honor in joining the CSCS Board, highlighting her eagerness to contribute her financial services and governance experience to help the company achieve its strategic goals.

On the other hand, Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode shared her excitement, noting CSCS’s key role in transforming the Nigerian capital market and her commitment to driving growth and innovation with the board.

Profile of appointees

Bola Adesola- Mrs. Bola Adesola is an alumna of both Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School and holds a law degree from the University of Buckingham, UK.

An accomplished banker with over 33 years of experience, she currently serves as Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.

Her career has included senior leadership roles such as Senior Vice Chairman for Africa at Standard Chartered Bank and CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria and West Africa.

In addition to her corporate achievements, Adesola is a co-founder of Women in Management, Business, and Public Sector (WIMBIZ), an initiative dedicated to the economic empowerment of women in leadership.

Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode- Dr. Muhammed-Oyebode holds a PhD in Law from SOAS, University of London, with additional advanced degrees from King’s College London and Imperial College London.

She brings extensive leadership experience to her role as Group CEO of Asset Management Group (AMG) Limited and CEO of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, an organization focused on Africa’s social and economic development.

She also chairs Lekoil Limited and has made significant contributions to corporate governance across multiple sectors, earning a reputation for her expertise in conflict resolution.