Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Adeyinka Shonekan as Executive Director on its Board.

Adeyinka, who is currently the company’s Divisional Head of Sales and Business Development, joined the Board of Directors of CSCS Plc effective November 2022. His appointment is subject to relevant statutory/regulatory provisions.

Commenting on the development, CSCS’ Board Chairman, Mr Oscar Onyema, said the appointment is an acknowledgement of the success Adeyinka has recorded over the past three years of leading business growth and revenue diversification.

“The appointment reinforces the strong leadership pipeline within the Executive and Middle Management of CSCS and affirms the commitment of the Board to effective resourcing of the organization, as it continues to lead innovations and stakeholder engagements for market development,” he said.

Appointment inspires workers: Also, commenting on the appointment, the MD/Chief Executive Officer of CSCS PLC, Mr Haruna Jalo-Waziri, noted that Adeyinka’s appointment to the Board should stimulate more energy at the executive and middle management levels of the organization, as it reinforces the confidence of the Board of Directors in the strong pool of talent and leadership of the institution.

“It speaks volumes of the commitment of the Board to employees’ career growth and succession planning, a philosophy which should continue to drive innovation and broader productivity of the workforce. More importantly, Adeyinka’s elevation to the Board of Directors should strengthen the Executive bandwidth, especially towards delivering our strategic initiatives anchored on enhancing service excellence and business diversification,” he said.

In response to the development, Adeyinka noted that the appointment is an honour and a worthy challenge.

News continues after this ad

“I have watched CSCS, as an organisation, grow in bounds over the last 3 years. I am surrounded by a formidable workforce dedicated to this growth. I look forward to playing an integral part in the continuous journey of building a world-class organisation,” he said.

Shonekan’s Profile: Adeyinka Shonekan is a business leader and finances professional with extensive experience across various segments of the financial services sector, including banking, capital markets and insurance sub-sectors. He has strong relationship management and leadership skills, a personality which reflects on his track record of building and leading effective cross-functional teams, driving change initiatives and executing growth strategies.

News continues after this ad

Before joining CSCS, Adeyinka was at various times Executive Director at Volker Securities and Investments Company Limited; the Chief Operating Officer at Unic Insurance Plc; Group Head, Corporate Banking, Telecoms and Special Projects at Bond Bank Limited and a member of the Corporate Banking team at Guaranty Trust Bank.

Adeyinka holds a B. An Economics from the University of Leicester, an MBA in International Management from the University of Exeter and a Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, England.