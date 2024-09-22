In this webinar, “Beyond Connectivity: Telcos and the Future of Financial Inclusion in Nigeria,” industry experts discuss how telecommunications companies are playing a critical role in expanding financial inclusion across Nigeria. The conversation delves into the impact of policies introduced by the Tinubu administration on the telecom regulatory landscape, the rise of telco-fintech partnerships, and the challenges and opportunities for telcos in offering mobile financial services.

Additionally, the panelists explore future trends in technology like 5G, IoT, and AI, and how these innovations are shaping the future of financial inclusion. The session concludes with insights on how telcos can overcome regulatory and operational hurdles to reach underserved communities and drive financial inclusion for a more digital Nigeria.