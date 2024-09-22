Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy and daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, has made history as the first British-Nigerian to host an opening session at the United Nations General Assembly.

The 32-year-old philanthropist and founder of the Cuppy Foundation led the Youth Action Day at the 2024 UNGA Summit, which focused on the theme “The Summit of the Future – Youth Actions Day.”

Notably, DJ Cuppy used the platform to allude to her political ambitions, playfully suggesting she could one day become Nigeria’s first female president.

During the closing session when UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed responded to Cuppy’s remarks. Mohammed said, “You told me you wanted to be Nigeria’s first female president, and what did I say? After me.” The exchange between the two influential women resonated strongly.

DJ Cuppy’s contribution, coupled with Amina Mohammed’s support, highlighted the importance of empowering women in leadership, particularly in Africa. Their interaction symbolised the broader push for gender equality and the rising momentum behind female leaders.

The Summit of the Future drew significant attention to the global efforts needed to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. With young people representing a major demographic, their active involvement is crucial in addressing global challenges and securing a sustainable, inclusive future.

What to know

Earlier, DJ Cuppy, who earned her Master’s degree from NYU a decade ago, launched the Cuppy Fund to support African students at her alma mater. Announcing the initiative on social media, she shared her excitement about the opportunity to give back to the institution that shaped her education, calling it a “dream come true.”

The Cuppy Fund will provide scholarships and resources for African students, aligning with her broader philanthropic efforts through the Cuppy Foundation, which is dedicated to educational empowerment.

Cuppy expressed gratitude for the chance to return to NYU, as a benefactor, and highlighted the significance of helping future generations. Her collaboration with NYU, particularly its Steinhardt School, is aimed at fostering long-term impact for African students.

This initiative shows Cuppy’s commitment to education and development in Africa, further cementing her reputation as a dedicated advocate for youth empowerment.