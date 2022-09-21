President Muhammadu Buhari has called for debt cancellation for poor and developing countries that are facing numerous challenges, including fiscal and liquidity issues.

Buhari made the call while addressing world leaders at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where he asked them to address what he described as the burden of unsustainable external debts.

Buhari in his speech implored global partners to do more to complement Nigeria, adding that the challenges facing most developing countries have impacted their ability to address their fiscal place.

What President Muhammadu Buhari is saying

Buhari said, “Nigeria, therefore, implores our global partners to do more to complement our endeavours. Indeed the multi-faceted challenges facing most developing countries have placed the ability to address their fiscal place,” he said.

“This equally calls for the need to address the burden of unsustainable external debts by a global commitment to the expansion and extension of the debt service suspension initiative to countries facing fiscal and liquidity challenges as well as outright cancellation for countries facing the most severe challenges.”

Vows to conduct free, fair, transparent and credible elections in 2023

Buhari informed the world leaders that this is the last time he would be addressing the diplomatic community as a president, pointing out that by this time next year, Nigeria will have a new president representing her.

He vowed to entrench a process of free, fair, transparent and credible elections through which Nigerians elect leaders of their choice as the country prepares for a general election by February 2023.

The President also reiterated his commitment to constitutional term limits and Nigeria’s effort to promote rule of law and democracy in West Africa, citing the country’s support to The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Chad during their political impasse.

He said, “Indeed, we now are preparing for general elections in Nigeria next February. At the 78th UNGA, there will be a new face at this podium speaking for Nigeria.

“Ours is a vast country strengthened by its diversity and its common values of hard work, enduring faith, and a sense of community. We have invested heavily to strengthen our framework for free and fair elections. I thank our partners for all the support that they have provided for our elections.

“As President, I have set the goal that one of the enduring legacies I will like to leave is to entrench a process of free, fair and transparent credible elections through which Nigerians elect their choice.”