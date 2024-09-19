Spacefinish, a global workspace strategy and design firm, is excited to announce its partnership with Hugo Inc, a pioneering company transforming the future of work in Africa, providing innovative outsourcing solutions for unparalleled business efficiency.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone as Hugo strives to revolutionize the BPO industry by leveraging Africa’s top talent and aims to reimagine its workplace environments to align closely with this vision.

Leading companies understand the impact of synchronizing their physical offices with their corporate vision, making it a fundamental element of business success. In its collaboration with Hugo, Spacefinish sets out to create an office space that reflects Hugo’s brand values and vision, enhancing its position in the global BPO market.

Spacefinish, renowned for its human-centric design approach, has a track-record of creating innovative office spaces for major technology firms like Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), PwC, Twitter (now X) and Flutterwave.

For Hugo, Spacefinish is to design its ideal headquarters that merges functionality, comfort, and creativity. The new office will include cutting-edge technology, adaptable workspaces, and brand elements that narrate Hugo’s story and future goals.

This new office headquarters will enable Hugo Inc to improve talent operational efficiency and foster a culture of innovation. Strategically strengthening Hugo’s standing in the BPO sector and demonstrating its preparedness for rapid future growth. The outcome of this is to be a workspace that will foster talent development, allowing Hugo to scale its operational efficiencies to meet the demands of international markets. By aligning its environment with corporate goals, Hugo will ensure all stakeholders collaborate efficiently, driving the creation of cutting-edge BPO solutions.

This partnership with Hugo reflects Spacefinish’s commitment to meeting global standards, incorporating features such as hybrid work environments and immersive technology. The space is to be designed to align with the high standards of hybrid offices, ensuring a world-class workspace for Hugo Inc.

About Spacefinish

Spacefinish is a workspace strategy and design firm dedicated to driving business growth and innovation through human-centered design. Partnering with Fortune 100s, large corporations, and startups, Spacefinish creates inspiring environments that enhance performance and growth. For more information, visit www.spacefinish.com