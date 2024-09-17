The Association of Paediatric Surgeons of Nigeria (APSON) has launched a week-long surgical intervention for 150 children below the age of 15 suffering from conditions such as inguinoscrotal swelling (hernia and hydrocele), lipoma, cleft lips, lumps, undescended testis, cysts, and umbilical hernia in Kwara State.

The intervention is part of the 23rd Annual Conference of APSON, with the theme “Quality Improvement in Surgical Care of Children” and sub-theme “Transitional Care in Paediatrics Surgery.”

The surgeries are taking place at the Aisha Buhari Mother and Child Hospital in Eiyenkonrin.

Prof. Lukman AbdulRaheem, the National Vice Chairman of APSON, explained that the program is an extension of their previous efforts to support communities. “We are including free surgical outreach to give back to the communities, and our target is 150 children,” AbdulRaheem said.

AbdulRaheem, who is also a consultant paediatrician at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), revealed that the surgeries would last for a week. In addition, Kwara State would host an international training session facilitated by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Canada, focusing on trauma resuscitation in children.

“The association will also train members and colleagues on how to take care of children that suffer injuries of various types.” He explained.

Addressing unmet surgical needs

Prof. Nasir AbdulRasheed, a consultant paediatric surgeon at UITH, shed more light on the surgical outreach, highlighting its focus on children with unmet surgical needs. “The surgery is for children who have special conditions that require surgery but cannot afford it,” AbdulRasheed stated.

He pointed out that one of the most common conditions they are treating is hernia, which usually presents as swelling in the scrotum and hydrocele, both of which can lead to complications. “We are also attending to children with cleft lips and lumps,” he added.

Parents of children who benefited from the surgeries expressed their gratitude. Abdullahi Abubakar, a father whose child underwent surgery, commended the association for the timely intervention, noting that they had previously struggled to access healthcare due to the high costs involved.

“The surgery is expensive, and we could not afford it. This has been a life-saving opportunity for us,” he said.

The association is also deliberating on how to ensure that children requiring ongoing care have continuity as they transition into adulthood. “Some children may have ailments that require surgical care that were not discovered early enough. We want to have discussions with other surgery providers on how to see these children we have cared for during their childhood and how they can have continuity in the care as adults,” he explained.

What you should know

The Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA), in partnership with the state ministry of health launched a free health insurance program for children living with sickle cell disorder.

The program aims to alleviate the financial burden on families dealing with the high costs of managing sickle cell disorder, including routine medications, medical checkups, and emergency hospitalizations.

The Katsina State Government, in partnership with UNICEF, has procured N400 million worth of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to combat malnutrition among children in the state. UNICEF emphasized the importance of the intervention, noting that many children have already suffered intellectual impairment due to severe malnutrition.

In total, 7,000 cartons of RUTF were secured under the Child Nutrition Match Fund to support these vulnerable children. This effort aligns with Katsina’s status as the most affordable state in Nigeria for maintaining a healthy diet, with residents spending an average of N739 per day on nutrition.