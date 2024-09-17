A new memecoin has taken the crypto market by storm surging by 400% in a single day and hitting nearly $2 billion in Market capitalization.

The New memecoin known as Black Agnus (FTW) is now the fourth biggest memecoin behind Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu, (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) in terms of Market capitalization and price.

Black Agnus has also been listed on the trusted crypto aggregator site Coingecko following its impressive debut.

Black Agnus is a bull-themed memecoin whose price skyrocketed by 400% in a day and it’s currently exchanging hands for $0.00182.

The memecoin is a whopping 3562% up from its all-time low of $0.04982 on September 12th.

The Market cap of the new memecoin surged to $1.8 billion at the time of the report placing it behind the top three memecoins in the crypto market.

At the time of the report, FTW is exchanging hands for $0.00182 surging by a whopping 418% in the last 24 hours with a maximum price of $0.000187 and a minimum price of $0.00003487.

Bad actors impersonate project

The team behind the black Agnus project has warned that bad actors in the industry have cloned the project creating fake versions in an attempt to scam unsuspecting traders

“Important Alert

It has come to our attention that some individuals are creating fake versions of Black Agnus (FTW).

Our official contract address is: 0x306fD3e7b169Aa4ee19412323e1a5995B8c1a1f4 Always double-check the contract address before making any transactions!

The black Agnus success story reinstates why memecoins are an important part of the crypto ecosystem. Despite its high volatility and associated risk, memecoins can be highly profitable if traded with tact.

Other Memecoin Gainers

Besides Black Agnus (FTW) other memecoins recorded a significant surge in value in 24 hours. Neiro memecoin and Baby Doge memecoin all recorded substantive growth in the last 24 hours.

NEIRO surged by 43% while BABYDOGE surged by 13% all in the last 24 hours, The surge of both memecoins could be attributed to Binance which introduced new trading pairs for both tokens recently

Other top memecoins like DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI, BONK, and BRETT all remained in the red territory following the September downturn affecting crypto assets.

What to Know

Memecoins are crypto assets inspired by an internet character or Popular figure. They usually have no real-world utilities and are often powered by the strength of their respective communities.

Black Agnus joins the ranks of Sunwukong in memecoins to do a 100X following its launch. A Sunwukong trader made millions of dollars by simply being an early backer of the project.