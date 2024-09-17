Compass Survey Limited, a company providing survey and positioning services to the Nigerian oil and gas industry, is proud to announce the award of a significant new contract with SeaBot Maritime, UK, a leader in uncrewed maritime systems (USVs) training and technical consultancy.

This partnership will provide tailored workforce training in USV operations, recognized by the United Kingdom Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), as well as technical consultancy and advisory services.

Under this contract, SeaBot Maritime will support Compass Survey in building Nigeria’s capacity to lead and execute highly complex USV payload operational concepts (CONOPS). The project is set to revolutionize Compass Survey’s operational capabilities, empowering them to deliver advanced, cutting-edge solutions in Nigeria and across Sub Saharan Africa.

“Our training, recognized by the UK MCA, is known for excellence in uncrewed vessel operations,” said Gordon Meadow, CEO at SeaBot Maritime. “By equipping Compass Survey with the expertise required to operate USVs efficiently, we are not only enhancing their technical abilities but also contributing to the development of a highly skilled workforce in Nigeria. This contract is a vital step forward in advancing Nigeria’s maritime capabilities, especially in the dynamic field of remote and autonomous maritime systems.”

SeaBot Maritime will deliver comprehensive support, combining technical consultancy with hands-on, practical training designed to meet the specific needs of Compass Survey’s future strategy. This partnership will ensure that Nigerian personnel are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to handle the complexities of modern USV operations. The collaboration aims to cultivate a new, highly skilled, and connected workforce capable of managing the intricacies of advanced uncrewed maritime systems, enhancing both operational excellence and national maritime capacity.

“We are thrilled to partner with SeaBot Maritime in this transformative journey,” said Joshua Oriero, Project Manager at Compass Survey. “This collaboration is an important milestone for our company and the entire Nigerian maritime sector. The advanced training and consultancy we will receive from SeaBot Maritime will enable us to not only enhance our operational capabilities but also position ourselves as leaders in uncrewed vessel operations across Sub Saharan Africa.”

With SeaBot Maritime’s support, Compass Survey is set to become a leader in the Nigerian maritime sector, ushering in a new era of innovation, safety, and operational efficiency in USV operations.