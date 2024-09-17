Australia is set to introduce substantial changes to its international student policies with new regulations designed to limit the number of new enrollments and tighten visa requirements.

Studying in Australia is likely to become tougher for international students, as the government is limiting the number of student visas, Financial Express disclosed.

The Australian Government’s recent decision has raised concerns within the education sector as it prepares to impose these changes starting January 1st, 2025.

Details on Enrollment Cap

Reports provide that the reason behind this soon to be implemented measure is to control the growth of international student programs across the country.

Announced recently, the National Planning Level (NPL) will limit new enrollments annually across different education sectors.

The cap will not affect current students but will limit new enrollments in both higher education and vocational training.

The NPL divides the cap as follows:

Public Universities: 145,000 students

Private Universities and Non-University Higher Education Providers (NUHEPs):** 30,000 students

Vocational Education and Training (VET): 95,000 students

This limit applies only to the first course a student begins in 2025, excluding any additional courses undertaken within the same year.

Stricter Visa Regulations for Students

TravelBiz reports that alongside the enrollment cap, the Australian Government had begun tightening visa requirements; effective March 2024.

The introduced Genuine Student (GS) requirement, includes extra questions that will assess whether applicants are genuinely pursuing higher education.

This measure is aimed at ensuring that only serious students obtain visas.

English language requirements have also been raised. Updated IELTS scores for various visa types are as follows:

Student Visa: Increased from 5.5 to 6.0

ELICOS Course: Increased from 4.5 to 5.5

University Foundation/Pathway: Increased from 5.0 to 5.5

Temporary Graduate Visa (TGV): Increased from 6.0 to 6.5

These changes are expected to make it more challenging for prospective students to meet visa requirements.

Changes to Post-Study Work Opportunities

Further reports relay that graduates who secure skilled employment during their post-study period may now qualify for the new Skills in Demand Visa, which offers up to four years of work authorization.

This visa could also provide a pathway to permanent residency for eligible candidates.

Industry Response and Broader Migration Strategy

The NPL cap is part of Australia’s broader Migration Strategy, introduced in December 2023.

While the government aims to manage international student numbers, Universities in Australia have voiced concerns over the potential impact of these changes. They have urged the government to reconsider Ministerial Direction 107, highlighting the possible effects on the education sector.

These new policies reflect Australia’s effort to regulate the influx of international students, focusing on those who are genuinely committed to higher education and meet stricter standards.

Prospective students are likely to face more rigorous visa requirements and limited enrollment opportunities under these new rules.