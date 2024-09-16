The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of five Chinese nationals involved in illegal mining activities in Akwa Ibom State.

The arrest was made by operatives from the EFCC’s Uyo Zonal Directorate, following intelligence reports of unlawful mining operations in the region.

In a press release, the EFCC disclosed that the suspects were apprehended by a Special Task Force on Illegal Mining at Ndito-Eka-Iba village in the Ibiono Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom State.

The illegal mining operation targeted ilmenite, a valuable titanium-iron oxide mineral often used in various industries.

According to the EFCC, the arrests occurred over a period of weeks. The first suspect, identified as Zhon Qinping, was detained on September 10, 2024, at Ibiono LGA. Subsequently, on August 29, 2024, four other Chinese nationals—Li Yi, Xie Bin, Chen Mou Zhou, and Chen Zeng—were arrested at the same illegal mining site.

The arrests were part of a broader investigation into foreign mining companies operating illegally in the Eket and Ibiono LGAs of Akwa Ibom.

The EFCC confirmed that the suspects are currently in custody and will face prosecution once investigations are completed. The arrests are part of a broader effort to regulate the country’s mining industry, ensuring that foreign nationals and companies adhere to Nigeria’s mining laws.

What you should know

Nigeria has been battling illegal mining activities, particularly in states rich in mineral resources. The government, alongside agencies like the EFCC, is intensifying efforts to protect these resources from exploitation by unauthorized entities, including foreign nationals.

Two Chinese nationals, Zhou Miao and Shi De Quan, along with a Nigerian, Udobi Cletus Chike, where arrested for alleged illegal coal mining in Kogi State. They, along with Anbaituo Mining Company Nigeria Limited, are accused of mining coal without lawful authority, violating the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

The defendants pleaded not guilty in the Federal High Court, Abuja, and were granted N5 million bail each. Their trial is set to begin on October 14, 2024.

As the government intensifies efforts to combat illegal mining in the country, it plans to use satellite technology to monitor mining activities nationwide to enhance efforts to combat illegal mining, complementing the work of 2,220 Mining Marshal Corps personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who have received military training to protect the country’s natural resources.

Dr. Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development explained that the satellite system will enable real-time monitoring of mining sites, reducing reliance on human intelligence and allowing swift action against illegal activities.