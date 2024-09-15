The UK government has revealed plans to introduce a new policy that will allow foreign nationals who have lost a partner and are facing financial difficulties to apply for a fee waiver when seeking settlement in the country.

Currently, individuals who apply for settlement after the death of their British partner must pay a fee of GBP 2,885, regardless of their financial circumstances. A situation about to change.

Fee waiver for bereaved partners

Recent reports from TravelBiz inform that the UK’s minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra, confirmed in Parliament that the government will implement the fee waiver starting October 9th, 2024.

This change is designed to assist individuals facing severe financial challenges after the loss of a partner. Malhotra stated, “Losing a loved one is a deep and unimaginable pain, often worsened by financial hardship.”

The new rule will allow widows, widowers, and dependent children to apply for a fee waiver if they face destitution, enabling them to settle in the UK without the financial burden of the application fee.

Eligibility criteria for the waiver

Reports confirm that the fee waiver will be available to partners on family visas who meet the destitution criteria.

Eligible applicants must have been

Married to or in a relationship with someone who was either a British citizen, a holder of indefinite leave to remain in the UK, or a national from the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein with pre-settled status.

The waiver, as stated, extends to bereaved partners of Armed Forces members, Gurkhas, or Hong Kong military veterans discharged before July 1997.

Overhaul of Diplomatic Visa Processes

In addition to the fee waiver, the UK is revising its diplomatic visa system. The minister introduced the new “Diplomatic Visa Arrangement” (DVA) as part of a broader effort to modernize UK border controls.

The existing Diplomatic Visa Waivers (DVWs) will be phased out. Under the DVA, diplomatic passport holders from countries that previously benefited from DVWs will continue to have smooth access to the UK.

The new process, as stated, will be simplified, with no fees or fingerprint requirements for applicants, ensuring efficient and hassle-free diplomatic travel.

These changes aim to make diplomatic travel to the UK more efficient while updating and simplifying the visa system.

Introduction of VIP Delegate Visa

A new visa category, the “VIP Delegate Visa,” will also be introduced for official delegations accompanying foreign Heads of State and government ministers on official visits.

Reports provide that this visa will provide up to 20 permits for officials accompanying Heads of State and 10 for those accompanying government ministers. Like the DVA, this visa will not require application fees or fingerprint submissions.

This move aims to align the UK’s diplomatic visa processes with international standards, facilitating smoother diplomatic visits while maintaining necessary security measures.