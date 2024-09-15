The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has been equipped with advanced tow trucks, emergency tools, and ambulance services, with personnel strategically deployed to manage traffic along the Lekki-Ajah corridor as the Dangote Refinery starts petrol distribution on September 15, 2024.

This enhanced preparedness is designed to ensure swift responses to potential disruptions and the safety of commuters.

The announcement was made by Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department at LASTMA, on Saturday via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the agency.

“The Lagos State Government has conceived a total package of comprehensive traffic management strategy to be implemented to guarantee uninterrupted traffic flow along the Lekki-Ajah corridor, in view of the Dangote Refinery’s commencement of operations, distribution and lifting of refined petrol to outlets on Sunday, 15th September 2024

“The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation Hon. Sola Giwa confirmed today that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has been fortified with state-of-the-art equipment and trained personnel to be strategically deployed to oversee and regulate traffic flow within the affected areas,” the statement read in part.

It added, “LASTMA has mobilized advanced tow trucks & emergency response equipment to promptly address anticipated potential traffic disruptions. Medical ambulance services are also on high alert to ensure rapid response in emergency situations.”

The statement noted that the Lagos State Government, in collaboration with stakeholders, assured Lekki-Ajah residents that preparations had been made to manage the expected traffic surge.

Road users, particularly tanker operators, were urged to follow traffic regulations, with strict enforcement planned. This is intended to ensure that Dangote Refinery operations proceed smoothly without disrupting daily life.

What you should know

In preparation for the Dangote Refinery’s scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024, NNPC Ltd. has mobilized trucks to the refinery’s fuel loading gantry in Ibeju-Lekki.

By Saturday afternoon, over 100 trucks had already been deployed, with hundreds more en route.

Notably, Devakumar V.G. Edwin, Vice President (Oil & Gas) of Dangote Group, revealed during a Nairametrics X Space event that the refinery’s gantry has the capacity to load up to 2,900 trucks per day.

This significant influx of trucks, driven by the operations of Dangote Refinery and other firms in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, prompted the Lagos State Government to introduce the electronic call-up (e-call-up) system in July 2024.

The system, originally scheduled for rollout on August 1, 2024, was designed to regulate truck traffic and prevent congestion along the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor.

To support this initiative, the state designated five operational parks within the corridor to manage truck movements and banned articulated trucks from using the route during peak hours (5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.), intended to keep articulated trucks off the roads during these times to reduce congestion.

However, just days before its planned launch, the Lagos State Government announced the postponement of the e-call-up system on the Lekki-Epe corridor, citing the need for additional measures to ensure its smooth implementation.

The system, when deployed, is expected to streamline traffic and improve road efficiency in the area.