A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of N342,545,933.75 traced to a Nigerian former administrator of the British-based Lineroom Limited, over allegations of fraudulently diverting the company’s £2,000,000.

The order was delivered on September 10, 2024, based on a motion ex parte filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The development arose from a petition by the solicitors of the company’s parent company, Ecclestarn Limited, which alleged fraud, forgery, and breach of trust by the former staff against one of its subsidiaries, resulting in fraudulent loan approvals and diversion.

EFCC’s Investigation

In the motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1260/2024, exclusively seen by Nairametrics, EFCC lawyer Ogechi Ujam Esq. sought the court’s interim order to forfeit the sum of N342,545,933.75, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity, to Lineroom Limited through the Federal Government of Nigeria.

She submitted that a preliminary investigation into the petition revealed that the suspect, Ayomide Otubanjo Oluseun, owner of VHC (Nigeria) Limited, fraudulently diverted substantial funds belonging to Lineroom Limited, a company based in the United Kingdom, to the account of VHC (Nigeria) Limited domiciled in a Nigerian bank.

She explained that the suspect fraudulently executed a loan agreement between Lineroom Limited and VHC (Nigeria) Limited and imported a total sum of £2,000,000 in four tranches of £500,000 from Lineroom Limited’s account in the United Kingdom to VHC (Nigeria) Limited’s account in Nigeria.

She added that the diverted funds are due to be restituted to Lineroom Limited through the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In the affidavit accompanying the motion, dated August 26, 2024, Gidado Abdulkadir, an investigator with the EFCC, stated that Ecclestarn Limited appointed the suspect as the sole administrator of one of its subsidiary companies, Lineroom Limited, to oversee its affairs.

He stated that in November 2017, the suspect, being the sole administrator of Lineroom Limited and with alleged intent to defraud the company, approved the purported loan applications by his company, VHC (Nigeria) Limited, for a loan facility of £2,000,000.

The suspect was accused of fraudulently executing a loan agreement between Lineroom Limited and VHC (Nigeria) Limited and signing on behalf of both companies.

He stated that the suspect, through VHC (Nigeria) Limited, wrote to a Nigerian bank, informing the bank of its intent to bring in a capital investment of £1,000,000 (One Million British Pounds) and also requesting the bank to sell the funds, credit the company’s account with the proceeds, and issue a certificate of capital importation.

“The suspect also attached a board resolution from VHC (Nigeria) Limited to that effect. A copy of the letter to the bank and the board resolution is attached and marked Exhibit EFCC 4A & 4B, respectively,” he stated.

According to the investigator, the bank approved certificates of capital importation for the £2,000,000. Upon receipt of the funds into the account of VHC (Nigeria) Limited, the suspect used the funds to purchase time deposits and treasury bills in the bank.

He said that upon maturity of the time deposits, the matured deposits and interest were deposited into the personal account of the suspect, Otubanjo Ayomide Oluseun.

“Upon maturity of the treasury bills, the suspect liquidated the matured treasury bills and invested them in Guaranty Trust Fund Managers Limited to the tune of N149,999,642.38.

“That the invested funds at Guaranty Trust Fund Managers Limited are worth N155,725,933.75 (One Hundred and Fifty-Five Million, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand, Nine Hundred and Thirty-Three Naira, Seventy-Five Kobo),” he stated, adding that the suspect also invested N100,000,000 in another venture.

The EFCC told the court that the suspect was invited to its office, where he volunteered a written statement under caution, “admitting that he signed all the documents for the purported loan facility from Lineroom Limited without authorization from the holding company, Ecclestarn Limited, and further stated that he used the funds as working capital for VHC (Nigeria) Limited and is willing to refund the monies to Lineroom Limited.”

The EFCC urged the court to hold that it is pertinent for the funds in dispute to be forfeited to the UK company through the Federal Government of Nigeria, as recovery of the sum fraudulently diverted from the company.

What the Judge Said

Ruling on the motion on September 10, 2024, Justice Emeka Nwite said the application was meritorious and granted it.

He also directed the publication of the interim forfeiture order in any national daily for anyone interested in the funds sought to be forfeited to appear before the court to show cause within 14 days of the publication why the final order of forfeiture of the funds to Lineroom Limited, through the Federal Government of Nigeria, should not be made.

The case was adjourned to November 5, 2024, for a hearing.

What you should know: When a forfeiture order is made by a trial court, the asset is handed over to the federal government. However, since the trial court’s order is interim, affected parties are entitled to approach the court to set it aside.