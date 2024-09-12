The United States has expressed support for creating two permanent seats for African nations on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), as part of ongoing efforts to reform the powerful global body. U.S.

This is according to a Reuters, who first reported the story as an exclusive. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is expected to announce this during a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, highlighting US government commitment to improving relations with Africa.

The U.S. will also advocate for a rotating seat for small island developing states on the UNSC.

The U.S. proposal is in response to long-standing demands by developing countries, including African nations, for permanent representation on the UNSC, which currently consists of five permanent members— the U.S., Russia, China, France, and the U.K.— all of whom have veto power.

However, Thomas-Greenfield clarified that Washington does not support expanding veto privileges to new members, according to Reuters.

This move aligns with the Biden administration’s broader objective of restoring diplomatic ties with Africa as well as part of Washington’s strategic aim to counter China’s growing influence in the Pacific Islands region.

For Nigeria, the U.S. proposal represents a potential game-changer. As Africa’s largest country in terms of population and one of the most prominent political actors on the continent, Nigeria stands a strong chance of securing one of the proposed permanent seats.

Historically, Nigeria has played a pivotal role in regional peacekeeping efforts and diplomatic mediation, making it a prime candidate for a leadership role within the UNSC.

A permanent seat would enhance Nigeria’s global diplomatic influence, providing it with a more prominent platform to shape international policy, particularly in areas that affect African development and security.

Africa currently holds three non-permanent, rotating seats on the UNSC, but these seats do not grant the influence or consistency that comes with permanent membership.

According to Thomas-Greenfield, African nations’ full participation and leadership on the UNSC are essential for addressing global challenges, many of which disproportionately affect the continent, such as climate change, conflict, and terrorism.

What this means for Nigeria’s global standing

Securing a permanent seat on the UNSC would significantly elevate Nigeria’s status in global governance. It would offer the country a direct role in shaping decisions on critical issues such as international peacekeeping, conflict resolution, and climate change mitigation.

As a leading African nation with a strong history of engagement in U.N. missions, Nigeria could leverage its seat to advocate for policies that prioritize African concerns, such as economic development, security, and equitable climate policies.

However, achieving this reform remains uncertain. While U.S. backing is a significant step forward, years of discussions around UNSC reform have yet to yield concrete results.

Nevertheless, the increased global focus on reform, driven by the dysfunctionality of the current Security Council, presents an opportunity for African nations to push harder for representation.

Long way to go

Reforming the UNSC is a complex and time-consuming process, requiring amendments to the U.N. Charter. Any such change must be approved by two-thirds of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly and ratified by the current five veto-wielding powers.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has previously called for reform, describing the current structure as outdated and lacking legitimacy, especially given its reflection of post-World War II geopolitics.

Guterres believes the council’s effectiveness has been compromised by geopolitical rivalries, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has often rendered the UNSC ineffective in addressing global crises.

As geopolitical dynamics continue to shift, with rising powers like China and India demanding a greater say, Africa’s quest for permanent seats on the UNSC is likely to gain more attention.

Nigeria, alongside other influential African states, may have to actively lobby and form alliances within the U.N. General Assembly to see this reform realized.