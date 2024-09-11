As Nigeria & South Africa edge closer to their May & January 2025 deadlines to exit the Financial Action Task Force’s Grey List before they are blacklisted, African businesses are under mounting pressure to comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations.

In response, Probe Compliance has emerged as a top provider of AML solutions on the continent, offering innovative tools that help organizations stay ahead of the game, ensuring top level compliance aiding the Nigerian Government to achieve it’s aim and objectives of achieving an improved and compliant financial ecosystem.

Founded to aid organizations in combating financial crime, Probe Compliance has quickly become a trusted partner for banks, fintech’s, financial houses, Insurance firms, legal firms, real estate etc. across Africa.

Their range of AML solutions include Customer Due Diligence (CDD) & Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) screening through services like Adverse Media, Sanctions Screening, Crime & Offence Database Checks, PEP Identification, Real-Time & Post Transaction Monitoring and Risk Assessment for fulfillment of AML/CTF/CPF, KYB & KYC which are designed to meet the specific needs of the African market while following global standards.

The Edge of Technology and Local Knowledge

What makes Probe Compliance stand out is its combination of cutting-edge technology and deep understanding of global and local regulations.

Their platform uses AI and machine learning to spot suspicious activities with great accuracy, plus they are also building and maintaining a revolutionary PEP database for Africa unlike any database anywhere in the world, in addition to Probe Compliance’s international offering like OFAC, OFSI, UNSC etc.

Probe Compliance offers a lot of local African data for example you get the EFCC, ICPC, NDLEA, NIGSAC (Nigerian Sanctions Committee) etc., allowing clients to act fast and minimize the risk of non-compliance.

This tech advantage is bolstered by their global and local expertise, which has formed a melting pot of experience from across the globe with core focus on Africa that ensures their solutions are suited to the regulatory environments in Africa while attaining global standards.

“Probe Compliance aims to provide businesses with the tools they need not just to meet regulatory requirements but also to protect themselves from the growing threat of financial crime, as well as Government Sanctions” said Tosin Ozoya – Head Sales & Client Acquisitions of Probe Compliance. “We understand the unique challenges that African businesses face, and we are dedicated to offering solutions that are both effective and adaptable.”

A Commitment to Regulatory Excellence

Probe Compliance has cemented its reputation as a leader in the AML space through close collaboration with regulatory bodies and major entities across Africa. The company regularly keeps abreast with key stakeholders to ensure its solutions keep pace with the latest regulatory updates, giving clients confidence in a constantly changing environment.

Beyond their tech solutions, Probe Compliance also offers extensive training and support to help clients build strong internal compliance frameworks. This comprehensive approach has earned the company praise from its clientele, recognizing Probe Compliance as a key player in the fight against financial crime in Africa.

Expanding Across Africa

With a growing client base, Probe Compliance is rapidly expanding its presence in key African markets.

Their success comes from their commitment to top-notch service and their ability to scale their solutions for businesses of all sizes.

As more African countries tighten their AML regulations, the need for reliable compliance solutions is on the rise. Probe Compliance is ready to meet this demand, with a proven track record and a forward-

thinking approach to AML compliance.

Looking Ahead

As Africa continues to integrate into the global financial system, the importance of strong AML measures is becoming increasingly clear. Probe Compliance is not only helping businesses meet today’s regulatory demands but also preparing them for future challenges.

By blending advanced technology with global & local expertise, Probe Compliance is setting a new standard for AML compliance in Africa, positioning itself as the go-to provider for businesses looking to protect their operations from financial crime.

For more information, visit www.probecompliance.com.

About Probe Compliance

Probe Compliance is a leading provider of AML solutions in Africa, offering a wide range of tools and services designed to help businesses manage complex regulatory environments and combat financial

crime. The company is committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions tailored to the African market’s needs.