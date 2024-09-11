Traveling the world while working remotely is gaining traction, as ‘Digital nomadism’ enables individuals to work part-time from any location, combining work with travel.

According to Newland Chase, an estimated 35 million digital nomads worldwide contribute a global economic value of $787 billion annually.

Forbes report also show that as of 2023, there was an estimated 40 million digital nomads globally,

This lifestyle is gaining momentum as more people look to balance work with exploration. Part-time remote work is becoming a favored solution for those seeking this balance.

Himalayas remote job board informs that “in Nigeria the average salary for a remote employee is $73,000 per year.”

What To Know

Digital nomadism refers to a lifestyle where individuals use technology, particularly the internet, to work remotely while traveling or living in different locations. This allows them to earn a living without being tied to a specific office or location.

According to Forbes, the most common careers for digital nomads are in technology and creative fields, which together make up a significant portion of remote work opportunities.

Individuals in these roles often earn between $100,000 and $250,000 annually.

Out of a number of them, below are three of the most resourceful jobs one can live on remotely:

Freelance Content Writer

Content creation has become a profitable sector, driven by the growing content marketing industry. Forbes confirms that 85% of business decision-makers plan to either maintain or increase their content marketing budgets.

The flexibility of freelancing allows these individuals to manage their work around their travel schedules, making it an ideal choice for digital nomads.

Freelance Video Editor

The rise of video content and platforms like YouTube, the second-largest search engine, has increased demand for video editing services. Freelance video editors can work on projects of varying sizes and complexities, fitting their workload around personal travel plans.

Ziprecruiter informs that $44,500 is the 25th percentile and salaries below this are outliers. While $82,500 is the 75th percentile. Salaries above this are outliers.

In salary data, percentiles are used to understand the distribution of earnings within a group. Here’s what the information means:

25th Percentile ($44,500) is the salary below which 25% of workers earn. In other words, 25% of the people earn less than $44,500. Salaries below this amount are considered lower than the majority of salaries in the data set and are labeled as “outliers.”

While 75th Percentile ($82,500) is the salary below which 75% of workers earn.

Therefore, 25% of the people earn more than $82,500. Salaries above this amount are considered higher than the majority and are also labeled as “outliers.”

So, if a salary is below $44,500, it’s considered unusually low compared to the majority of salaries. Conversely, if a salary is above $82,500, it’s considered unusually high compared to the majority.

This tole can be particularly appealing for those with a passion for video editing who wish to turn a hobby into a professional opportunity. So ws remote video editing becomes more accessible, it offers a practical way for digital nomads to sustain their income while traveling.

Online Course Creator

Forbes also inform lol that Creating and selling online courses is another promising option for digital nomads.

By leveraging their expertise and experiences, individuals can design courses that cater to learners interested in their specialized knowledge.

Forbes highlights that this approach allows digital nomads to capitalize on their skills and reach a global audience. Online course creation not only provides a source of income but also enables individuals to maintain a flexible schedule while traveling.

Software Developer

As of September 4th, 2024, ZipRecruiter related that the ‘average annual pay for a Remote Software Developer in the United States is $111,845. This translates to approximately $53.77 per hour, $2,150 per week, or $9,320 per month.

Salaries range from $48,000 to $166,000, with most falling between $90,000 (25th percentile) and $130,000 (75th percentile). Top earners make $151,500 annually.

The pay range varies by up to $40,000, indicating potential for advancement based on skill level, location, and experience.

Recent job postings on ZipRecruiter also show limited activity for Remote Software Developers in Lagos, NG, with average annual pay at $0 per year, which is $54 (0.481%) below the national average.

Web Designer

Web developers, due to their tech-focused and computer-based tasks, are well-suited for remote or work-from-home jobs.

With a salary range of $55,000 to $58,000 per year, a remote web designer’s job is to build websites for clients. These designers may also choose to work for one company or take on freelance projects to develop content for various clients.

The role includes programming layouts, discussing design options, producing content, and ensuring the site meets search engine requirements.