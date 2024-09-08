First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is stepping up to ease the financial strain of the back-to-school season with FastCash, a digital loan solution that provides swift access to funds for school fees and supplies.

With FastCash, parents and guardians can secure up to N200,000 within minutes, right from their mobile phones. Whether through the FCMB New Mobile app or by dialing *329*11#, the process is designed to be hassle-free.

Mr. Adetunji Lamidi, Divisional Head of Personal Banking at FCMB, emphasized the bank’s commitment to alleviating financial stress for families:

“We understand families’ financial pressure, particularly when it’s time for students to return to school. FastCash is designed to provide immediate relief by offering fast and hassle-free access to funds. We aim to ensure that every Nigerian can support their educational commitments without delay or financial stress.”

Beyond quick access, FastCash offers flexibility with up to three months’ repayment terms. The loan solution also leverages artificial intelligence to personalize loan offers based on individual repayment capabilities.

FCMB has disbursed over N40 billion in digital retail loans between January and August 2024, highlighting how FastCash has played a pivotal role in helping thousands of Nigerians overcome short-term economic challenges.

This initiative underscores FCMB’s dedication to promoting financial inclusion and sustainable growth in Nigeria.