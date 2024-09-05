Donald Trump has regained momentum in the run-up to the November Presidential Elections with bettors having him at 53% odds to win the election on Polymarket.

Donald Trump, who initially led this Poll on Polymarket, was surpassed by Kamala Harris after Joe Biden stepped down from the race. Trump has now regained the lead with 53% odds to win over Kamala Harris’s 47% odds.

Polymarket shared the new development on its X page drawing reactions from its community over the upcoming US elections.

“Trump’s odds continue to rise. He’s now up by 7%.”, Polymarket tweeted

Despite Trump leading the polls, his chances are still far from its peak of 72% which it hit in mid July after the Bitcoin conference in Nashville.

Some reactions trailed the announcement by Polymarket on the latest prediction figures of the two candidates running for the highest office in the United States

An X user Geiger Capital commented on the polymarket numbers stating his theory behind Trump regaining the lead in the polls over Kamala Harris.

“Trump is growing his lead on Polymarket… The regular interviews and podcasts are creating a sharp distinction between Kamala who refuses to speak off script.”, Geiger Capital Tweeted

Trump’s Stance on Crypto as a Leverage

Donald Trump’s resurgence in the polls can be partly attributed to his clear and positive stance on Crypto.

Donald Trump who was a keynote speaker at the Bitcoin 2024 conference promised to make the United States the world’s leader in Bitcoin while praising the innovation behind Bitcoin and attributing it to the Steel Industry when he was a boy.

Trump’s stance on Crypto has made him the favourite in the crypto industry and has boosted his appeal amongst crypto investors.

On Aug. 27, Trump announced his fourth NFT collection, “Series 4: The America First Collection,” which offers digital trading cards via Bitcoin Ordinals.

Two days later, he announced plans to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the planet” if re-elected, referencing his initiative, World Liberty Financial.

Kamala Harris on the other hand has no clear cut policy or framework for Crypto. Crypto was not discussed in the Democratic National Convention and a town hall meeting set up by the Kamala Harris team was underwhelming.

The stringent measures of the current administration in the United States which Kamala Harris is a big part of have also not helped her case amongst the crypto community in the country.

What To Know

Polymarket is touted as the world’s biggest prediction platform where players can trade on politics, news, culture & tech. The US presidential elections is currently the biggest event on the platform.

Polymarket is regarded as one of the best crypto projects in the industry in terms of revenue generation and utility.