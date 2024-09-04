Lagos Business School (LBS) and Nairametrics are pleased to announce the launch of the 2024 Africa Retail Awards. The Retail Excellence Awards, an initiative of the Lagos Business School Africa Retail Academy in collaboration with Nairametrics, recognises excellence within Africa’s retail industry.

Launched in 2021, the 2024 edition is set to recognise and celebrate groundbreaking innovation, exceptional leadership, and outstanding contributions that have driven the African retail sector forward in the past year.

The award programme is a strategic alliance between LBS, renowned for its commitment to developing responsible leaders to inspire Africa’s growth, and Nairametrics, a leading financial resource online platform offering market intelligence and analysis.

This collaboration aims to spotlight the trailblazers transforming Africa’s retail industry. It is designed to recognise retail organisations’ social and business contributions in Africa.

Other key stakeholders include KPMG, a global leader in audit, tax, and advisory services. KPMG will play a vital role as the Assurance Partner, ensuring the transparency and credibility of the award selection process. The winners will be announced during the Africa Retail Congress at Lagos Business School on November 9, 2024.

“We are excited to open the doors for applications to the Africa Retail Awards 2024,” said Prof Louis Nzegwu, Africa Retail Congress Chair at Lagos Business School. “This initiative underscores our commitment to advancing the retail sector in Africa by recognising the businesses that are setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

Founder/CEO Nairametrics Financial Advocates Limited Mr. Ugo Obi-Chukwu in his statements noted that “At Nairametrics, we are thrilled to be associated with the Africa Retail Awards for the second consecutive year. This event perfectly aligns with our mission of empowering individuals and businesses to create wealth through information. We are particularly excited to recognize and celebrate SMEs that are driving economic growth across the continent through their innovation, leadership, and commitment to excellence.”

The Africa Retail Awards 2024 will recognise and celebrate achievements in various categories, including

Best Retail Organisation for Innovation : Recognising businesses implementing groundbreaking strategies and technologies.

: Recognising businesses implementing groundbreaking strategies and technologies. Best Retail Organisation in Omnichannel Trade: Celebrating those that excel in integrating online and offline retail experiences.

Celebrating those that excel in integrating online and offline retail experiences. Best Retail Organisation for Footprint Excellence : Honouring leaders in sustainability and ethical practices.

: Honouring leaders in sustainability and ethical practices. Differentiation in Retail Award : Acknowledging unique product offerings and excellence.

: Acknowledging unique product offerings and excellence. Best Retail Organisation in Range Excellence : Commending retailers with exceptional product selections.

: Commending retailers with exceptional product selections. Best Retail Organisation in Logistics Mastery: Recognising excellence in logistics that drives sales.

The application process is straightforward and designed to encourage participation from a variety of retail businesses across the industry. Interested applicants can visit the official Africa Retail Awards website at https://afracademy.lbs.edu.ng/ARA24 to learn more about the categories and submit their entries.

For any inquiries or assistance, applicants can reach out to the dedicated awards team at LBS via email at afracademy@lbs.edu.ng.