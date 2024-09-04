The Jigawa State Government has announced plans to establish five kidney dialysis centres across the state to enhance healthcare services for residents suffering from kidney-related ailments.

This development was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammed Kainuwa, during the bid opening for the construction of a diagnostic centre and the completion of the Hadejia and Kazaure specialist hospitals in Dutse.

Dr. Kainuwa revealed that the dialysis centres will be strategically located in the headquarters of Dutse, Hadejia, Kazaure, Ringim, and Gumel Emirates.

“The state government has earmarked N500 million for the establishment of these centres, which are expected to offer free services to all dialysis patients in the state.” He stated

Project Completion

The commissioner expressed the government’s frustration with delays in the completion of ongoing projects, particularly the Hadejia and Kazaure specialist hospitals. He noted that the construction of these hospitals, which began six and seven years ago respectively, has been plagued by delays, resulting in a significant increase in project costs—from an initial N1.7 billion to N4 billion.

Dr. Kainuwa warned, “We are not going to take that again. If any consultant tries to delay us, we will revoke the contract and prosecute them.”

Dr. Kainuwa also highlighted the government’s zero-tolerance policy for substandard work, cautioning staff within the Ministry of Health, the Due Process and Monitoring Bureau, and planning departments. “This is also a warning to those in the department of planning and monitoring that we will not accept compromise on the quality of the job,” he said.

He urged successful bidders to adhere strictly to the stipulated timelines and ensure the delivery of quality work.

Prof. Kasim Ibrahim, Director-General of the Jigawa State Due Process and Project Monitoring Bureau, echoed Dr. Kainuwa’s sentiments. He urged contractors to complete the projects on time and to maintain high standards in their work. Prof. Ibrahim assured, “If you do that, I assure you that there won’t be any problem. But this time around, regarding the completion period, it won’t be business as usual.” He also emphasized that the state would no longer tolerate delays or substandard work.

What you should know

In May, the Nigerian Senate has called for the expansion of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to provide comprehensive coverage for chronic kidney disease patients. In a motion sponsored by Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’adua (APC-Katsina) to mark the World Kidney Day.

The Senate emphasized that financial constraints should not prevent access to essential treatments for these patients, urging the Federal Ministry of Health and related ministries to implement infection prevention protocols and enhance the quality and availability of kidney treatment facilities.

The Senate also highlighted the need for extensive public education campaigns to raise awareness about kidney disease prevention, risks, and available treatments. They urged the inclusion of these campaigns in school curricula to educate young people early on the importance of kidney health.

To address the growing burden of kidney disease in Nigeria, the Senate has urged the federal government to create an intervention fund aimed at increasing the number of functional dialysis centres in tertiary health facilities. This would ensure that dialysis treatments are accessible even in remote areas, addressing the shortage of dialysis nurses and specialized technicians.