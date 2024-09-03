May & Baker Nig. Plc. is set to launch Rofeda, a new bitter leaf capsule developed by a Nigerian professor to be commercialized through the company’s herbal plant in Ota.

At a news conference held on Monday in Lagos, NAN reports that Mr. Obinna Emeribe, Head of Pharma Sales and Marketing at May & Baker disclosed that this product is the result of collaboration with research centers, including the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) in Abuja.

Rofeda, a bitter leaf capsule with significant health benefits, will be introduced in the Nigerian market within the next one to two months, advancing healthcare in Nigeria.

Future plans

Besides the launch of Rofeda, May & Baker plans to introduce at least seven new products by the end of 2024, all aimed at promoting healthy living. These products reflect the company’s ongoing focus on research and development, cutting-edge technologies, and strategic partnerships.

May & Baker continues to partner with NIPRD, which has been instrumental in the establishment of the company’s herbal plant in Ota. The collaboration is geared toward the commercialization of medicines for managing sickle cell anemia and other health conditions.

“There are very important ingredients in the normal bitter leaf we eat that help human life. Our continued investment in research and development, our focus on harnessing cutting-edge technologies, and our commitment to collaborations and partnerships will guide us as we navigate the ever-changing landscape of healthcare,” stated Mr. Emeribe.

In addition, the company is preparing to unveil a bio-vaccine manufacturing facility, a project initiated in 2005 in partnership with the Federal Government.

Community projects

In recognition of its 80 years of service, May & Baker is engaging in several community-focused projects aimed at addressing critical needs and supporting local communities. The Managing Director, Mr. Patrick Ajah, describes the anniversary initiatives as a celebration of the company’s long-standing contributions to healthcare.

The company will donate a standard borehole to the Egusi Ota community in Ogun State. This initiative is designed to improve access to safe drinking water, addressing a fundamental need in the community.

May & Baker plans to renovate several charity homes in Lagos and the surrounding areas. This project aims to enhance living conditions and provide better facilities for those in need.

A ‘walk-for-life’ event will be organized to offer medical screenings and care to market women and passersby. This event underscores the company’s commitment to promoting health and wellness within the community.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, May & Baker will cover the school fees for five financially indigent but academically gifted students at the University of Ibadan. This initiative aims to support their educational journey and help them achieve their academic goals.