Experience the Future of Home and Construction

The Atlantic Exhibition is poised to become a cornerstone event for the home and construction industries in West Africa. Featuring the renowned HOMEX and BUILDMACEX exhibitions, this event presents an exceptional opportunity for businesses to connect with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge products, and stay ahead of the latest trends driving the future of home design and construction.

Transform Your Living Spaces with HOMEX

HOMEX offers a comprehensive array of products and services designed to transform the quality of living spaces. From sophisticated interior design solutions to energy-efficient technologies, HOMEX provides everything you need to create a home that is aesthetically pleasing, functional, and sustainable. Key offerings include:

Interior Design Sets

Carpets & Rugs

Paints, Wallpaper & Murals

Kitchen & Bathroom Installations

Ceramics & Tiles

Home & Office Decorations

Electrical Appliances

Lighting & Chandeliers

Office Equipment

Solar Systems & Security Gadgets

Whether you are looking to upgrade your home or source the best products for your clients, HOMEX is the place to be.

Empower Your Construction Projects with BUILDMACEX

BUILDMACEX is your gateway to the latest innovations in construction technology and materials. Explore advanced solutions that will accelerate your projects and improve outcomes. With offerings such as:

Concrete and Heavy-duty Equipment

Building Services & Tools

Electrical and Energy Products

HVAC-R Products

Smart Home Security Gadgets

Building Interiors & Exteriors

BUILDMACEX equips you with the resources to construct buildings that are not only robust but also contribute to the long-term prosperity and sustainability of West Africa.

Maximize Your Business’s Growth Potential

The Atlantic Exhibition goes beyond showcasing products—it is a hub for learning, networking, and business growth. Participate in masterclasses led by industry experts, observe live demonstrations of cutting-edge construction techniques, and engage in interactive sessions that highlight the latest in home and building technology.

Tailored Procurement Solutions for Bulk Buyers

For businesses involved in large-scale procurement, the Atlantic Exhibition offers specialized zones for high-volume negotiations and customized sourcing assistance. Our team of experts will guide you in finding the best products and services that align with your specific requirements and budget.

Be Part of West Africa’s Industry Restructure

Don’t miss the chance to be at the forefront of innovation in West Africa’s home and construction sectors. Join us at the Atlantic Exhibition from September 3-5, 2024, at Eko Hotel, Lagos, and witness firsthand the future of industry transformation.