Lagos leads the way in DNA testing across Nigeria, as 27% of all paternity tests conducted across the country proved negative indicating that in over one in four cases, the man tested was not the biological father.

This is according to the newly released report by Smart DNA titled Smart DNA 2024 report.

The report, which covers the period from June 2023 to June 2024, reveals that the bustling state accounted for a staggering 73.1% of all DNA tests conducted, dwarfing other states like Oyo (5.5%), Ogun (5.3%), Rivers (4.0%), and Delta (3.5%).

This finding highlights the complex realities and doubts surrounding family structures in Nigeria, where DNA testing has become increasingly sought after to resolve paternity issues.

According to the report, 73.0% of tests returned positive results, confirming the biological relationship between the child and the tested father. Lagos particularly on the Mainland recorded 67.5% compared to the Island of 32.5%.

The report points to the purchasing power of Lagosians as the primary driver behind this geographical disparity.

Reasons for the tests

The report also provided insights into the reasons behind the surge in DNA testing, with 85.9% of tests categorized under ‘Peace of Mind,’ indicating that individuals primarily seek DNA confirmation for personal reasons rather than legal or immigration purposes.

Notably, DNA tests for immigration purposes grew by 11.5% during the period compared to previous years, reflecting the ongoing trend “Japa” syndrome where Nigerians seek greener pastures abroad, often necessitating DNA verification for their children’s emigration.

Gender d ynamics

The report reveals a stark gender disparity among those initiating DNA tests. Men overwhelmingly dominate the statistics, making up 88.2% of the first contacts, while women accounted for just 11.8%. This suggests that men are more likely to have doubts about paternity or other familial relationships, prompting them to seek testing.

However, the report cautions that the data might not be representative of the broader population. “People who come to us usually have valid reasons for questioning paternity, which creates a clear sample bias,” the report notes. This means that the instances of paternity fraud uncovered in their tests could be higher than in the general population.

Cultural trends

Furthermore, the report highlighted the demographic distribution of test requesters, with the Yoruba ethnic group accounting for the highest percentage of tests (53%), followed by Igbo (31.3%), Hausa (1.2%), and others (14.5%). Most tests were conducted on male children (52.8%), possibly indicating a cultural preference for confirming the paternity of male offspring.

In terms of age, the majority of DNA tests were conducted on children aged 0-5 years (54%), followed by those aged 6-12 years (24%), suggesting that parents often seek to establish paternity early in their children’s lives

Another interesting finding is the gender of the children tested, with slightly more tests conducted on male children (52.8%) than female children (47.2%). This may suggest a cultural preference for confirming the paternity of male offspring.

What you should know

Paternity scandals are a growing issue in Nigeria, causing significant social and legal impacts across families and communities. Traditional expectations place immense value on family lineage and the legitimacy of children, the pressure to maintain the appearance of a stable family unit can be overwhelming. This societal emphasis often leads individuals to conceal paternity issues rather than confront them openly.

Despite growing suspicions, many people hesitate to seek DNA testing due to the prohibitive costs. According to findings from Nairametrics, conducting a paternity or maternity test in Nigeria can cost approximately ₦280,000 for a father/mother, and child, this price tag remains out of reach for many families.

Consequently, the cost of testing becomes a significant barrier, preventing some individuals from obtaining the answers they need and perpetuating the cycle of uncertainty and mistrust within the family structure.