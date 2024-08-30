The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the commencement of the application period for the 2024/2025 Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP).

The scholarships, funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), aim to support talented individuals from low and middle-income Commonwealth countries in pursuing higher education in the United Kingdom.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online, with the application period running from September 10 to October 15, 2024.

According to information provided by the Federal Ministry of Education official X page, potential applicants can access detailed guidelines and application forms through the following procedures:

Eligibility Requirements

In order to qualify for the Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships, applicants are required to possess either a First Class or Upper Second-Class Honours degree in their undergraduate studies; and for PhD scholarships, a Second Class Lower Division degree is acceptable.

Also, applicants must have a valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate, and must secure at least two admissions from UK universities before applying.

NIS confirmed that the application process is free of charge, and applicants must print their completed forms before submission. They noted that for PhD candidates, a supporting statement from a UK university supervisor is required.

Further details from the official page provides that for one to eligible, one must:

Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person.

Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country.

Be available to start academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September 2024.

By September 2024, hold a first degree of at least upper second-class (2:1) honours standard, or a lower second-class degree and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree)*. The CSC would not normally fund a second Master’s degree. If applying for a second Master’s degree, applicants must provide justification as to why they wish to undertake this study.

Be unable to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship.

Have provided all supporting documentation in the required format.

Eligible Countries for Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships

Candidates interested in applying for the Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships must be from one of the following eligible countries:

Bangladesh

Belize

Botswana

Cameroon

Dominica

Eswatini

Fiji

Gabon

Ghana

Grenada

Guyana

India

Jamaica

Kenya

Kiribati

Lesotho

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mauritius

Montserrat

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

Nigeria

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Saint Helena

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines

Samoa

Sierra Leone

Solomon Islands

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Tanzania

The Gambia

Togo

Tonga

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Zambia

Commonwealth related on their platform that interested parties should ensure that they are citizens from the countries listed before applying.

As For Supporting Documentation:

The organization also relayed that applicants must submit several documents, including proof of citizenship or refugee status, full academic transcripts, and references from at least two individuals.

These documents must be uploaded in PDF format to the online application system by the specified deadline.

‘The CSC will not accept documentation submitted outside the online system or after the closing date.’ the organization cited. They expanded that references and supporting statements should be on institutional letterhead or emailed from a verified source and must address specific criteria regarding the applicant’s qualifications and potential impact.

Selection Criteria

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) evaluates applications based on academic merit, the quality of the research proposal, and the potential impact on the candidate’s home country.

The CSC seeks individuals who demonstrate the capability to contribute meaningfully to international development and possess the drive to leverage their education for the benefit of their home nations.

What To Know

For further details, interested candidates can access these links to be enlightened:

For Master’s candidates: Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships]( https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships/commonwealth-masters-scholarships/ )

For PhD candidates: Commonwealth PhD Scholarships

(https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships/commonwealth-phd-scholarships-for-least-developed-countries-and-fragile-states/)

The Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan represents a significant opportunity for talented individuals from Commonwealth countries to advance their education and contribute to global development.

By offering financial support and access to world-class education in the UK, the CSFP continues to foster international collaboration and sustainable development. Nigerian applicants are urged to adhere to the guidelines and deadlines to maximize their chances of securing these prestigious scholarships. For further inquiries, candidates can contact fsb@education.gov.ng.