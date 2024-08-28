Haul247 recently raised funds to expand into new markets, hire new talents, and improve technology to make logistics operations for African businesses even more accessible and efficient.

Haul247, a leading logistics technology company building Africa’s most extensive logistics operating system, today announced the appointment of Ngozi Ijeoma Aghomi and Adaora Ikenze as Non-Executive Directors.

This move underscores Haul247’s dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive governing board while driving innovation and growth within the logistics ecosystem.

Speaking on the announcement, Haul247 CEO Sehinde Afolayan pointed out that these appointments bring together the unique strengths of two experienced leaders to support Haul247’s vision for the African logistics industry: “Ngozi and Adaora bring a wealth of experience in navigating complex markets and scaling operations, which will be instrumental as we expand our footprint across Africa and introduce new services,” he added.

Ngozi Ijeoma Aghomi, Director of Manufacturing Operations at Diageo North America Inc., is a Supply Chain Management professional who has worked with multinational corporations across Sub-Saharan Africa. In addition to her BSc. and MSc. in Computer Science, Ngozi holds an MBA in General Management from the Pan Atlantic University’s Lagos Business School, as well as two Executive Diplomas in Managing Businesses in Emerging Markets from the University of Wisconsin and the University of Navarra’s IESE Business School.

Adaora Ikenze, Director, Public Policy (Anglophone West Africa) at Meta Platforms Inc., has worked as a lawyer, development expert, political adviser, and not-for-profit funder across Africa, Europe, and the US. Before joining META, she held senior positions with the Global Fund for Women in San Francisco, the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa in Nigeria. Adaora attended the University of Sheffield and Columbia University for her undergraduate and master’s degrees.

With seed investment raised in 2023 to become ‘Africa’s Airbnb for trucks and warehouses,’ Haul247’s new board appointments mark a significant milestone, solidifying its position in the African logistics industry. Reflecting on their new roles, both executives expressed their enthusiasm and commitment to contributing to Haul247’s growth and success.

Ngozi Ijeoma Aghomi: “Joining Haul247’s board is a tremendous opportunity to be part of a dynamic team transforming logistics in Africa. With my background in supply chain management and business strategy, I am excited to help drive Haul247’s expansion and enhance its service offerings across the continent.”

Adaora Ikenze: “I am honoured to join Haul247’s board and contribute to its mission of revolutionising logistics across Africa. The potential for growth and innovation in this sector is immense, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to support Haul247 in achieving its strategic goals.”

Founded by Sehinde Afolayan, Tobi Obasa, and Akindele Phillips, Haul247 is a digital-based haulage platform that helps businesses simplify complex logistics challenges. Its goal is to revolutionise the African logistics landscape by leveraging technology to create an efficient, transparent, and cost-effective platform for businesses to manage their transportation and warehousing needs.

Its unique solution is the company’s ability to match orders with available assets using an “Airbnb” approach for trucks and warehouses. So far, Haul247 offers services to over 22 multinationals, with over 1,000 trucks available on its platform and about 151,000 square meters of warehouse space across various locations.