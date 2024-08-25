Nigeria’s international broadcasting station, Voice of Nigeria (VON), plans to start broadcasting in Chinese languages, specifically Mandarin.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of VON, Malam Jibrin Ndace, on Saturday at a Southern African Development Community (SADC) event.

Mandarin is a group of Chinese language dialects spoken across northern and southwestern China.

RelatedStories No Content Available

VON plans partnership with Chinese authorities

Ndace told attendees that VON aims to reach a broader audience with pro-Nigerian content.

He emphasized that the broadcasting station is committed to promoting Nigeria globally.

He said:

“I am currently exploring opportunities for VON to begin broadcasting in Mandarin, thanks to our partnership with the Chinese government.

“This collaboration will enable us to reach a vast audience in China and promote cultural exchange between our nations.

“Let us take control of our narrative and earn global respect. We need to be intentional about creating a positive narrative about Nigeria and Africa,” he said, as quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria on August 25, 2024.

Ndace also called for establishing a partnership between SADC countries and VON.

He promised to provide VON platforms for journalists from SADC countries to share their stories and vice versa.

“We can work together to promote positive narratives about our continent, encourage travel within Africa, and foster cultural exchange.

“We need to promote cultural exchange programs, educational initiatives, and economic partnerships that foster cooperation and understanding,” he said.

He urged stakeholders and diplomats to unite in promoting a positive narrative about Africa, celebrating its common future, and working towards a brighter tomorrow for all Africans.

More Insights

Speaking at the event, Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria, José Zau, said that the bloc’s 32nd anniversary was a reminder of the strong bonds of solidarity between the countries.

“We will continue to work towards achieving lasting peace and security in the region, particularly in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, we are reminded of the importance of our partnership with other regions and countries, including Russia.

“Our mission is clear: to promote sustainable, equitable growth and socioeconomic development through regional cooperation, deep integration, good governance, and lasting peace and security,” he said.

What you should know

While the VON DG aims to broadcast in Chinese as part of the collaboration between Nigeria and China, Nairametrics reports that China has long been a significant commercial partner for Nigeria.

In the first quarter of 2024, China ranked as the top trading partner on the import side, followed by India, the United States, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Analysis by trading partners reveals that imports, mainly from China, were valued at N2,930.10 billion, representing 23.18% of total imports.

“The data showed that most agricultural products were exported to Asia, valued at N572.58 billion, followed by exports to Europe valued at N366.11 billion,” the NBS for Q1 2024 reported.

The NBS added that further analysis showed that ‘Sesamum seeds’ worth N83.29 billion and N58.04 billion were exported to China and Japan, respectively, during the review period.