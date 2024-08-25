Azman Air has announced that it anticipates resuming full flight operations very soon, denying media reports of an indefinite suspension of operations.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Hadi Abdulmunafi, Accountable Manager at Azman Air Services Limited, on August 24, 2024.

Azman Air issued this clarification following reports from various media outlets claiming the indefinite suspension of the airline’s operations.

Developments with Azman Air

Nairametrics previously reported that the airline had suspended operations in March 2023 ,stating that all four of its airplanes were undergoing maintenance abroad.

By August 3, 2023, the airline had placed its staff on “leave without pay.”

Azman Air later commenced operations in 2024 but several media reported in August this year that it had suspended operations again.

Azman Air commenced scheduled operations in 2014 with two Boeing 737 aircraft, which grew to seven at its peak but later decreased to just four.

What Azman Air is Now Saying

According to Abdulmunafi, it is inaccurate for media reports to state that the airline has indefinitely suspended operations.

“We are currently finalizing the maintenance of two of our aircraft, and we anticipate resuming our full flight operations very soon.

“The temporary pause in our services was a necessary measure to ensure the highest standards of safety and reliability for our valued passengers. We understand the inconvenience this may have caused and deeply appreciate the continued support and understanding of our customers,” he stated.

He emphasized that the airline team has been working tirelessly to expedite the maintenance process and is now in the final stages.

“Azman Air is committed to providing safe, reliable, and efficient air travel services, and we are eager to welcome passengers back on board in the near future.

“We will keep our customers and the public informed of any further developments through our official channels. Thank you for your patience and loyalty as we work towards resuming our operations at the earliest possible time,” the statement partly reads.

Backstory

Nairametrics previously reported that two of the airline’s aircraft were stuck in Turkey, while the other two remained grounded in Nigeria as of 2023.

It was gathered that the airline had failed to access foreign exchange to carry out C-checks on the four aircraft that were taken out for maintenance earlier in that year.

It was also learned that Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa, the Chairman of Azman Air, had already informed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) of its decision to cease operations.

Nairametrics also gathered that the NCAA management held a series of meetings with the management of Azman in August 2023.

In addition to Azman Air, several other Nigerian airlines were facing similar challenges of a lack of funds and stranded aircraft overseas at that time.

As part of his diversification efforts, Alhaji Dr. Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina founded Azman Air Services Limited in 2010, essentially to ease air travel in Nigeria.