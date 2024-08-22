In a strategic move to enhance service delivery and elevate the company’s standing, Premium Pension Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Hamisu Bala Idris as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, along with Mrs. Maryam Mohammed as the new Executive Director. Mr. Hamisu succeeds Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami, who has officially retired from the company.

Mr. Hamisu Idris brings to the role over two decades of experience in the financial services sector, with a strong background in banking and pension fund administration.

His career began at Inland Bank Limited in 1999, where he served as a Funds Transfer Officer.

He later joined Broad Bank Limited as a Customer Service Manager in 2003, and following the banking consolidation reforms of 2006, he became a Branch Leader at Fidelity Bank.

At his inaugural staff meeting, Mr. Hamisu emphasized his commitment to making Premium Pension more customer-centric, aligning with the company’s mission and vision. He stated, “We will stay close to our customers and do everything possible to serve them properly. Our customers will be at the beginning, the middle, and the end of our strategy.” He also highlighted the importance of capacity development to ensure that Premium Pension staff continue to uphold professional standards.

Mr. Hamisu’s experience in the pension industry dates back to 2011 when he joined Premium Pension as Head of Marketing. His career has since spanned roles at FUG Pensions, Veritas Pensions, and Fidelity Pension Managers, where he served as Head of Business Development and Strategy. He further broadened his expertise at Investment-One Pension Managers, where he was appointed Managing Director in 2019. Before his current appointment, he was the Managing Director and CEO of Norrenberger Pensions Limited, a position he held since 2022.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Hamisu has attended numerous prestigious training programs and business schools, both locally and internationally, which have significantly contributed to his professional development.

The Board of Directors also announced the appointment of Mrs. Maryam L. Mohammed as Executive Director. Mrs. Maryam, a seasoned IT expert and operations management professional, brings over 20 years of experience to the role. She holds a first-class bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Abuja and a master’s degree in Information Technology from the University of Lagos. An alumna of the Lagos Business School Senior Management Programme (SMP 69), she also holds several prestigious certifications, including IT Business Manager Certification (ITBMC), ITIL Version 3, Oracle Certified Associate (OCA), and Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP).

Mrs. Maryam’s career began at NITEL, where she rose from Programmer/System Analyst to Head of Billing Administration for the Lagos Zone. Since joining Premium Pension Limited as a pioneer staff member, she has held various key leadership roles, including Head of Operations and Acting Head of Human Resources & Administration. Her leadership in strategic client engagement, market expansion, and data management has significantly contributed to the company’s success.

Mrs. Maryam’s vision and dedication to excellence are expected to be instrumental in positioning Premium Pension Limited as a leading force in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

Premium Pension Limited remains at the forefront of pension administration in Nigeria, committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its members. In 2023, the company became the first Nigerian-owned Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) to achieve Assets under Management (AUM) of over N1 trillion without any form of business combination.

The company continues to set industry standards, evidenced by its attainment of Information Security Management (ISMS) certification ISO 27001 from the British Standard Institute (BSI) in 2015, and a Quality Management System (QMS) certification ISO 9001 in 2018, both of which were renewed in 2023.

Premium Pension Limited, licensed as a Pension Fund Administrator, commenced operations in 2005 and has since established itself as a pacesetter in the industry.