The Economic Forum Series® (EFS), Nairametrics, and DiGiComm Enterprises are proud to announce the inaugural Annual MSME Finance Awards Program to recognize and reward innovation and impact in financial services intervention programs, policy and regulatory support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

The Annual MSME Finance Awards was conceptualised and curated to celebrate the role of financial and non-financial institutions including non-state actors in enhancing MSMEs’ ease of access to financing through the broader goal of financial inclusion, FinTech enablers, government policy, legal, regulatory support, and capacity-building programs.

The annual Award is an adjacent extension and a fallout of the Annual MSME & Start-ups Summit conceptualized, curated and convened by The Economic Forum Series ® EFS since 2018.

The program aims to honor financial institutions, non-governmental, civil society organizations, and MDAs, who have made significant contributions to MSME growth and development through innovative financial products, services, and initiatives.

The Award program will celebrate brand leadership in categories such as MSME Bank of the Year, Best in MSME Financial Inclusion, Best MSME Microfinance Bank, Best MSME FinTech Payment Platform, MSME Insurance Company of the Year, amongst others.

This prestigious event is endorsed by the Office of the Vice President on MSMEs & Job Creation, Federal Republic of Nigeria with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) as a core institutional partner.

Nominations and short listings for the MSME Finance Awards were handled independently by Nairalytics, the research analytics arm of Nairametrics Financial Advocates. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Grand Banquet Hall of the Civic Centre in Lagos on September 27, 2024.