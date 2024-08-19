In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, few start-ups manage to stand out with ground-breaking innovations that address multiple market needs simultaneously.

Mandates.One, a VR tech start-up, has achieved just that by transforming the short-let booking experience and creating a revolutionary virtual training system for technical staff and students.

A New Era for Shortlet Bookings

Mandates.One has redefined the way short-let bookings are made, particularly for guests who are out of Lagos or even out of the country. By integrating virtual tours into their platform, they offer an unparalleled level of convenience and assurance for both hosts and guests. These virtual tours enable hosts, property owners, and agents to showcase their properties in a highly detailed and immersive manner, allowing potential guests to explore every nook and cranny of a property as if they were physically present. This feature is especially beneficial for guests in the diaspora and potential investors who need to inspect properties but cannot visit in person right away.

Imagine being able to walk through a luxurious apartment in Lagos from the comfort of your home in New York or London. With Mandates.One, this is not just a possibility but a reality. Their platform ensures that guests have a clear and comprehensive view of the property they are booking, which significantly reduces the chances of unpleasant surprises upon arrival. This innovative approach has elevated the booking experience, making it more transparent, trustworthy, and user-friendly.

Pioneering Virtual Training for Technical Staff and Students

Mandates.One is not stopping at revolutionizing short-let bookings; they are also making significant strides in the field of education and professional training. They are building a state-of-the-art virtual training system tailored for industry technical staff and students in higher institutions or secondary schools. This system leverages VR technology to create a fully interactive and immersive learning environment.

Trainee engineers or interns in a power generation plant, a refinery or cement plant, for example, can access a virtual 360-rendered version of the facility they will work in. They can engage with the devices and components within the plant, exploring each machine in detail and observing how they operate in a realistic setting using Extended Reality. An embedded AI guide is available to answer questions and provide additional information, making the learning experience highly effective and interactive.

This innovative training solution addresses a significant gap in technical education, offering students and trainees the opportunity to gain close-up experience in a safe and controlled environment. It also allows for continuous learning and practice, which is crucial for mastering complex technical skills.

Infrastructure for next level real estate listing

“In the future, like in USA or the UK, virtual tours will become the standard for listing properties. Mandates.One is building the infrastructure for that future,” – Jeffrey Uzoka, Mandates.One co-founder opines. They are transforming the landscape of property listing and marketing by making available the operating system for all listing platforms across Africa to display their properties to prospective, renters and buyers using immersive and interactive virtual tours. Realtors and hospitality brands are also benefactors. Their virtual tours can be embedded on any website or displayed on any third party application.

Meet the Visionary Founders

The success and innovation behind Mandates.One can be attributed to its dynamic and experienced leadership team. At the helm is Jeffrey Uzoka, the CEO, who brings decades of experience in engineering and business development. His vision and strategic insights have been instrumental in steering the company towards its ground-breaking achievements.

Daniel Bawa, the COO, has a wealth of experience in design and data, ensuring that the platform is not only functional but also user-centric and visually appealing. Christian Ndukwe, the CTO, has a strong background in software engineering and penetration testing, ensuring that the platform is secure, robust, and technologically advanced. Tunmise Ogunniyi, the CPO, with his extensive experience in software engineering and product development, completes the formidable team. This mix of second-time founders, who have previously worked with successful start-ups, brings a unique blend of expertise and innovation to the table.

Exclusive August Promotion

To celebrate their achievements and give back to their growing user base, Mandates. One is running an exclusive offer for short-let bookings throughout the month of August. Guests can book a stay for 7 days and pay for only 6, making it an ideal time to experience the enhanced booking process and explore their impressive range of vacation homes.

In a world where technological advancements are rapidly changing the way we live and work, Mandates.One stands out as a beacon of innovation out of Africa. By transforming the short-let booking experience and pioneering virtual training systems, they are not only setting new standards in their respective fields but also paving the way for future advancements in VR technology. Keep an eye on this visionary start-up, as they continue to lead the charge towards a more connected and immersive future.