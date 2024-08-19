The British Army is offering Commonwealth citizens, including Nigerians, an opportunity to join its distinguished force starting today, 19th August 2024.

The application window will remain open until 26th August 2024.

Applications are specifically invited for the roles of musician, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineer, Royal Engineers Technician and Tradesman, and paratrooper.

This recruitment phase emphasizes the vital role Commonwealth soldiers have played and continue to play within the British Army.

It is crucial to note that applications must be linked to the Recruit Bounty Referral Scheme(British Army members referral) to be considered, with the exception of those applying as musicians.

Musicians must meet specific musical standards, which can be found on the Army Musicians page.

Medical Screening

The major aspect of the recruitment process includes medical screening for Sickle Cell traits, which is prevalent among certain populations, including those from Commonwealth countries.

Although having the Sickle Cell Trait does not disqualify candidates, those identified as higher risk will need to undergo a diagnostic blood test before participating in entry fitness tests.

This precaution ensures the safety and well-being of all recruits.

Eligibility criteria

Soldiers

Candidates must be at least 16 years old, with applications starting at 15 years and 7 months. Assessment can begin at 15 years and 9 months.

Those under 17 years and 6 months will attend the Army Foundation College before starting standard entry training for Junior Soldiers

Candidates must enlist before 36 years of age.

Officers

Candidates must be between 18 and 29 years old.

Higher age limits apply for specialist roles like doctors, and exceptions are made for candidates over 30 on a case-by-case basis.

Candidates need 35 ALIS points from 7 subjects, including a minimum grade of C/4 in English Language, Maths, and either Science or a foreign language.

Additionally, they need 72 UCAS Tariff points from 3 subjects.

Fitness and lifestyle requirements

Every applicant must pass a series of fitness tests, including the Multistage Fitness Test (Beep Test), Seated Ball Throw, and Mid Thigh Pull.

The Army offers guidance on achieving the required fitness levels and emphasizes maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Recruits are encouraged to quit smoking and focus on a balanced diet to ensure they meet the BMI (Body Mass Index) requirements.

Tattoos and piercings

Tattoos are acceptable under specific guidelines: they must not be offensive, obscene, or visible on a passport photo. Hand and neck tattoos are now allowed, but head and face tattoos are not.

Piercings that alter appearance, like large flesh tunnels, may disqualify applicants. All jewellery must be removed during physical activities.

Criminal convictions

The British Army adopts a rehabilitative stance on criminal convictions. While certain convictions might be ‘spent’ after a rehabilitation period, applicants must disclose any unspent convictions.

Honesty is paramount, as hiding convictions could lead to prosecution later.

Joining the Army Cadet Force

For those not yet old enough to join the Army, the Army Cadet Force offers an excellent opportunity to engage in military-themed activities, sports, and outdoor adventures.

Cadets can develop survival skills, participate in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, and earn additional qualifications.

Application process and timeline

The application window is strictly from 19th August 2024 to 26th August 2024. Applications submitted outside this period will not be considered.

Candidates must be ready to travel to the UK for further assessment in October and November 2024, with basic training commencing between January and March 2025.

For more detailed information and to apply, interested candidates should visit the official British Army recruitment page.