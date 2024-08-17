An indigenous oil company, Matrix Energy Group, has reacted to a report that it is importing substandard petrol into Nigeria, particularly from Malta, insisting its products meet the required guidelines.

The spokesperson of the oil company, Ibrahim Akinola, in a statement on Saturday said the report shared by an online publication on the face behind importation of petrol from Malta to Nigeria, was not completely accurate.

Aliko Dangote, CEO of Dangote Refinery, recently alleged that certain oil operators are colluding with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to run an illegal blending plant in Malta, an European country, for the purpose of importing substandard petroleum products into Nigeria.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC, Mele Kyari, however, denied any ownership or operation of a refinery in Malta.

Interestingly, Nigeria’s petroleum imports from Malta saw a significant surge in 2023, reaching $2.8 billion.

This is a stark contrast to the years between 2017 and 2022, during which there were no imports, and the mere $13.32 million imported in 2016, raising concerns about Nigeria’s dealings with the small European nation.

What the Oil Company is Saying

In a statement on Saturday, Matrix Energy Group, which is allegedly reported to be importing from Malta, denied any wrongdoing, adding that its petroleum products meet all guidelines by the regulators.

In addition, the company said it did not discharge 200,000 metric tons of PMS into its facility in July 2024 as claimed by the news report.

“Our attention has been drawn to a recent online publication where our name was featured. We would have loved to ignore the tissue of lies spewed in the publication but the need to set the records straight and facts from sensation behooves us to address the matter, as well as the need to protect and uphold the integrity of the brand and reputation we have meticulously built over the past 20 years.

“We have consistently imported products that meet the approved specifications, and we have never been found wanting. Our commitment to quality is reflected in the fact that none of our customers have ever rejected our products; indeed, demand for Matrix products often exceeds our capacity to supply, a testament to our reputation for reliability.

“The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority is the sole regulatory body empowered by the Petroleum Industry Act to issue import licenses and enforce the Standards Organization of Nigeria product specifications.

“Contrary to the claims made in the aforementioned publication, we did not discharge 200,000 metric tons of PMS into our facility in July 2024.

“While we have the capacity and customer base to handle such volumes, Matrix Energy has never imported or distributed any substandard cargo in our two decades of operation. Our quality test has never been doubted by the regulators and Nigerians who have found a partner in us,” the statement read in part.

On Importation from Malta

The oil company, however, did not deny importation of petrol from Malta.

Meanwhile, it said the company, like all oil operators in Nigeria, have the right to source its products from any part of the world, as along as it is not breaking any law.

Matrix said its CEO, Abdulkabir Adisa, has the right to associate with anyone and trade freely as a member of the society.

“Our Chief Executive Officer, Abdulkabir Adisa, is a talented and dedicated Nigerian with the right to associate freely as well as trade freely in any part of the world.

“As he stated in his presentation before the Nigerian Senate, we are not aware that Nigerian companies have been banned from bringing in legitimate and standard products from outside the country and until such is done, we will continue to serve the public with the best quality products,” the company said.

What you should know

It was earlier reported that the CEO of Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote, Dangote said that some officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and oil traders have blending plants in Malta, an island country in Southern Europe.

Dangote said that the areas of the blending plants are well-known by all the stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

“Some of the terminals, some of the NNPC people and some traders have opened blending plants somewhere off Malta. We all know these areas. We know what they are doing,” Dangote said.

In response, Mele Kyari, the GCEO of NNPC, debunked the claims of owning a blending plant in Malta or any part of the world.

“I do not own or operate any business directly or by proxy anywhere in the world with the exception of a local mini Agric venture. Neither am I aware of any employee of the NNPC, that owns or operates a blending plant in Malta or anywhere else in the world,” Kyari said in a X post.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s petroleum imports from Malta experienced a remarkable surge in 2023, reaching $2.8 billion, a significant contrast to the absence of imports between 2017 and 2022, and the mere $13.32 million imported in 2016.

This sudden increase has sparked concerns about Nigeria’s trade relations with the small European nation.