Amidst Nigeria’s rising inflation, families across the country are grappling with the escalating cost of education.

School fees have surged dramatically, leaving many parents struggling to keep up.

For Emeka Udeagu, a father with children in secondary and primary schools, the financial burden has become almost unbearable.

His eldest child’s fees have skyrocketed to N1.2 million, while his younger child’s fees have doubled from N200,000 to N400,000. Despite these sharp increases, Udeagu’s income has remained stagnant, forcing him to make significant sacrifices just to afford his children’s education.

Rising inflation impacting school fees

This situation is a reflection of the broader economic challenges facing Nigerian families, as inflation continues to erode purchasing power, leaving many parents worried about how they will manage in the coming school term.

The issue of rising school fees is not new in Nigeria, but it has been exacerbated by the current economic climate. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that while the headline inflation rate increased to 34.19% in July 2024, the inflation rate for the education sector actually fell to 16.9%.

This is a drop from the 21.4% peak recorded in September 2023. However, for many Nigerians, these statistics do not reflect their reality.

As the new school session approaches, parents are facing significant hikes in school fees, creating a disconnect between official inflation figures and the actual cost pressures experienced by households.

I can’t afford this anymore

The impact of these rising costs is palpable for many families. Udeagu, who has two children in secondary and primary schools, describes the situation as agonizing.

“The difference in what I paid last term and now is something else,” Udeagu said. “For my eldest child, who is starting secondary school, the fees have jumped from N700,000 to N1.2 million. Even my child in primary school has seen their fees double from N200,000 to N400,000.”

This surge in school fees is a direct response to broader economic challenges in Nigeria. Schools have been forced to adjust their fees to cover rising operational costs, including the increasing prices of materials and higher salaries for staff.

Unfortunately, these adjustments have not been matched by a corresponding rise in family incomes, leading to significant financial strain for parents like Udeagu.

To cope, he has had to make severe lifestyle changes. “There is no ostentation in my house. We have stopped spending on unnecessary pleasures like watching movies. My children now use laptops for their studies instead of watching TV. We are cutting back on everything to afford their education,” he explained.

The situation is further complicated by what some parents perceive as insensitivity on the part of educational institutions. Udeagu criticized the decision of his children’s school to upgrade its campuses to a ‘premium brand,’ which he argues contributed to the dramatic increase in fees.

“They added N300,000 to the fees for the so-called upgrade. This was completely unnecessary, especially at a time when many families are struggling. They could have expanded facilities or made smaller adjustments,” he said.

Other parents share similar frustrations. Mrs. Rose Ofor, whose child is in junior secondary school, said, “The fee for my child increased from N600,000 to N970,000. I will be withdrawing them from the school because I can’t afford it. Not because I can’t pay it, but I have other kids and other things to cater to. It is better that they go to a school where the pay is easier on me, without burden or stress.”

The broader economic climate in Nigeria, characterized by soaring food prices and inflation, has intensified the struggle for families.

According to a teacher, Mrs. Flora Ikpeazu, the rising costs are affecting not just parents, but also the schools themselves.

“The inflation really has affected the education system because some parents that we know are well-to-do are now thinking of going to another place where they can get cheaper school fees,” Ikpeazu said.

She highlighted the impact on educational materials as well, noting that the cost of textbooks and uniforms has risen sharply.

“For example, the nursery session used to pay N35,000 for textbooks for the whole session, but now they are paying N50,000. For primary, they used to pay N45,000, but now it’s N70,000,” she explained.

The increase in school fees is not isolated; it’s part of a broader economic challenge. The removal of the fuel subsidy earlier this year has only worsened the situation. “Please, what I would say is that the people in government, removing that fuel subsidy as soon as they entered was a very bad thing for them to do,” Ikpeazu added. “The fuel prices are the major problem. It is affecting transportation and other things. If they can do something about it, it would help.”

What This Means

The financial pressures on Nigerian families are likely to continue, especially as inflation remains high and wages stagnant. For many parents, the cost of education is becoming increasingly unaffordable, forcing them to make difficult decisions, such as withdrawing their children from schools they can no longer afford.

This situation buttresses the urgent need for systemic solutions to alleviate the financial burden on parents and ensure that children can access quality education without placing undue strain on household finances.

Community support and government intervention are more critical than ever. While various organizations and local groups are stepping in to assist, these efforts are often insufficient to address the full scope of the problem.

As Nigeria continues to face economic turbulence, the struggle to manage rising school fees remains a significant concern for many families, highlighting the need for more responsive and equitable measures to support education in the country.