The 12-spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds ended their two-day positive inflows yesterday with $81 million exiting the funds at the end of the trading hours.

The case was not the same for Ethereum ETFs which recorded an inflow of $10.8 million into its nine ETF products.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs which pulled in $39 million and $27.8 million on Tuesday and Monday witnessed their inflow streak cut short on Wednesday and a whopping $81 million leaving the funds.

According to data from Farside Investors UK, Franklin Templeton’s EZBC led the daily inflows recording an inflow of $3.4 million while Blackrock’s IBIT, the biggest ETF product by net assets pulled in only $2.7 million.

The little inflow into the funds was offset by Outflows from other ETF products. Grayscale’s GBTC led the outflow for the day with a whopping $56.9 million leaving the funds. This was followed by Fidelity’s FBTC which recorded an outflow of $18.0 million

Ark and 21Shares’ ARKB recorded $6.77 million in outflows, while Bitwise’s BITB recorded $5.78 million in net outflows.

According to data from Soso Value, the total daily trading volume of all the spot bitcoin funds reached $1.3 billion on Wednesday, compared to $1.18 billion on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Analysis

The outflow from the ETF funds slightly affected Bitcoin price. At the time of the report, Bitcoin is exchanging hands for $58,429 dropping by 4% in the last 24 hours with a maximum price of $61,537 and a minimum price of $57,812.

The crypto asset is down 20.7% from its all-time high.

Ethereum ETF records an inflow of $10.8 million

The nine Ethereum ETFs recorded their third consecutive day of inflow with $10.8 million flowing into the funds.

According to Data from Farside Investors UK, Blackrock’s ETHA led the inflows for the day recording a $16.1 million inflow followed by Fidelity’s FETH which pulled in $6.6 million in inflow.

Bitwise ETHW recorded an inflow of $2.7 million while Grayscale’s newly converted ETH pulled in $2.3 million.

Grayscales ETHE continued its bleeding streak after a one-day pause with $16.9 million leaving the funds.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of the nine ETFs amounted to $155.91 million, much lower than $190.76 million on Tuesday and $285.96 million on Monday.

Ethereum price analysis

At the time of the report, Ethereum is exchanging hands for $2,624 dropping by 3.7% in the last 24 hours with a maximum price of $2,760 and a minimum price of $2,603.

The asset is down $46.2% from its all-time high.

What to Know

Bitcoin and Ethereum recovered faster than other assets from last week’s Monday market crash due to the structure provided by their respective ETF products.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the only two crypto assets with an ETF at the moment. There have been talks about a possible Solana ETF in the workings.