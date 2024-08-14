The United States government has announced $27 million in humanitarian funding specifically allocated to support Nigeria as part of its Sub-Saharan African aid efforts.

This information was shared in a statement by the U.S. Mission Nigeria on Wednesday through its official X handle.

The international agency said the $27 million was part of the $536 million announced by the U.S. under Secretary of the State Department, Uzra Zeya, few days ago.

“This week @UnderSecStateJ announced nearly $536 million in additional humanitarian funding across Africa, including $27 million in Nigeria. The US is committed to continued partnership providing lifesaving assistance & protection to vulnerable people & generous host communities throughout the continent,” the statement read.

Backstory

The U.S. Under Secretary, Uzra Zeya, had earlier announced last week announced a total sum $536 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance from the United States to Sub-Saharan Africa.

The announcement was made by Zeya following her visit to Ethiopia for humanitarian mission in the region.

According to the U.S. Under Secretary, the funds are designed to ameliorate the sufferings of the most vulnerable and resolve the challenges of those who are displaced across host communities.

“Today, I’m proud to announced nearly $536 million in new humanitarian assistance from the United State. Through coordination with host countries governments and international partners, this assistance aimed to create durable solutions to ease the suffering, build resilience and resolve the plight of displaced and other vulnerable persons

“To the generous host communities and our vital partners across the continent and around the world, thank you for protecting the most vulnerable so that all can live in dignity,” Zeya said in a statement.

What you should know

The United States and Nigeria have maintained a strong ties through trade and other bilateral relationships, with US footprint seen across the country in industry, technology and foreign investment.

Accordingly, the U.S. often offers financial aids to Nigeria, particularly to States faced with huge numbers of displacement, high poverty rate as well as other economic challenges.

In May, Nairametrics reported that the US released the sum of $176 million humanitarian aid for West African countries including Nigeria.

The United States International Development Finance Corporation has a portfolio of over $700 million in direct loans, loan guarantees and other financing support in Nigeria.

According to report, the two-way trade in goods between the United States and Nigeria in 2022, totalled over $8.1 billion making Nigeria the second largest U.S. export destination in Sub-Saharan Africa.