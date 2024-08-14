Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has disclosed that miscreants vandalized the Kano State High Court, destroying property worth N1 billion.

This information was revealed in a statement made by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on August 14, 2024, Wednesday.

The statement revealed that the governor and government officials conducted an on-the-spot assessment visit to the Kano State High Court, which was vandalized by thugs during the recent nationwide protests.

Looting in Kano

Nairametrics previously reported on a looting spree that occurred in parts of Kano State during the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, had also condemned the looting of the Digital Innovation Park by violent protesters in Kano.

Tijani noted that the looting led to a loss of millions of naira, which is considered a setback to advancing the country’s technology workforce.

In a tweet on X (@bosuntijani), he said, “Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano, slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT), has been set ablaze and looted by protesters.

“Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our Buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week. A slight setback for our journey to deepen our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of naira down the drain.”

What Kano Governor Is Saying

According to the statement, the Kano Governor was shown around the court premises by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi; Chief Registrar of the High Court, Alhaji Abdullahi Ado Bayero; and other High Court judges of the state.

The governor stated that it was unfortunate that enemies of Kano State hired undesirable elements to vandalize one of the historic public buildings.

The statement added that “the miscreants destroyed virtually all units of the High Court, including the office of the state Chief Judge, with losses exceeding one billion naira through the theft of office equipment, destruction of offices, burning of cars, and other materials crucial to the administration of justice.”

The governor urged the youth in the state to avoid being influenced by detractors and to focus on skill acquisition for a better future.

He emphasized that the government will not relent in securing the lives and property of the people of Kano State.

The statement further reads, “The Governor assured that the judiciary, as the last hope of the common man, must be protected at all costs. He therefore directed the immediate rehabilitation of the building and the deployment of adequate security for effective justice delivery.

“He commiserated with the Chief Judge, Dije Abdu Aboki, and the entire judiciary family for the unfortunate incident, urging them to recover from the losses in court proceedings for the benefit of the common man.

He urged stakeholders to maintain efforts for peace, stability, prosperity, and economic development.

What You Should Know

Determined protesters engaged in a ten-day demonstration tagged #EndBadGovernance and Hunger Protest in major Nigerian cities, including Lagos, Abuja, and Kaduna, despite President Tinubu’s call for a suspension of the social demonstrations.

President Tinubu later addressed the nation, urging the youth and all protesters to cease their demonstrations and embrace dialogue.

Additionally, Tinubu expressed his sorrow over the violent turn of the protests, which resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property in states such as Borno, Jigawa, Kano, and Kaduna.

He extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and condemned the looting and damage to public facilities and businesses, which he noted would require significant resources to rebuild.