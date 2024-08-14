Nigeria’s leading Information and Communications Technology company, ipNX Nigeria Limited has been honoured with the remarkable award for Most Innovative Digital Connectivity Company of the Year at the 20th Annual Titans of Tech Awards which held recently on July 27th, 2024 at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

The Group Managing Director, ipNX Nigeria, Ejovi Aror, was also listed among the 50 Most Influential ICT Innovators in Nigeria, further highlighting ipNX’s history of leadership and innovation within the technology sector.

The Titans of Tech Awards, established two decades ago, has become a benchmark for excellence in the Nigerian technology and ICT industry.

The awards celebrate organisations and individuals who drive ground-breaking advancements and set new standards for digital evolution. This year’s accolade for ipNX is another testament to the company’s unrivalled commitment to the growth and transformation of the nation by providing quality and future-ready technology solutions to enable Nigerians thrive.

Commenting on the award, Segun Okuneye, Divisional CEO, ipNX Business, expressed his appreciation for the recognition. He stated, “We are thrilled to receive the Award for Most Innovative Digital Connectivity Company. This accomplishment reflects the consistency and dedication of our entire team, whose relentless pursuit of perfection propels us to shape tomorrow by delivering today. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of technology in delivering solutions that create endless possibilities for individuals and businesses across the African continent.”

In addition to this latest recognition, ipNX has received several other accolades within the past year, including the “Fiber-Optic Internet Service Provider of the Year” and “Fastest Fiber-Optic Internet Service Provider of the Year” at the Nigerian Technology Awards.

As the organisation continues to grow and evolve, it is constantly interrogating the future for cutting-edge technology solutions that can catalyse development, empower businesses and enrich lives.